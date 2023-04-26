An old video of Christian Atsu's family taking a family vacation in Ghana was shared on the TikTok page of his wife, Marie-Claire Rupio

In the video, Atsu's smile melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as he was spotted with his in-laws, sons, twin sister and other friends and family members

Many people prayed for strength for the wife as they fill the comment section with words of encouragement

An old video of Christian Atsu's family having a good time on a luxury boat has emerged online.

The wife of the late footballer, Marie-Claire Rupio, shared it on her official TikTok page.

Christian Atsu's family on a boat cruise

In the video, the former Black Stars player was seated next to his father-in-law on one side of the boat. He smiled beautifully the moment the camera hit on him.

At the back was his mother-in-law who was seated next to their sons, Christian and Joshua.

However, Marie-Claire did not appear in the video since she was capturing memorable moments from their time on the lake.

There were other friends together with them including Atsu's twin sister Christiana Atsupie who was captured pressing her phone and enjoying the breeze.

The video shows the breathtaking views of nature present at Ada. Atsu's father-in-law was excited to explore Ghana such that he was captured taking a video of the relaxing scenery.

Below is a video of the late Christian Atsu and his family on a boat cruise.

Ghanaians comment on video of Christian family on a vacation

Ghanaians who watched the video prayed for strength for Claire Rupio after she lost her husband in a horrific earthquake in Turkey in February of 2023.

Others also admired what a beautiful family trip it was.

Beatrice Bukari:

take heart dear, it shall be well with u

tristhernanaama:

very sad mood, May God strengthen you our wife much love to the kids

Maame owusuwaa321:

It’s well

Godfirstdaugher0908:

Hmmm the saddest part God strengthens you

Jenny Boatemaa:

our wife stay strong for me okay much love from Ghana ❤️

Abena Love:

Aww it is well, may the Good Lord continue to comfort n strengthen u n de kids..b strong

amakornor:

Beautiful Family Trip❤

user5920240548627:

May God strengthen you and the family dear, God knows why

EAF:

Awww, may God strengthen you and the Children….it's not easy

