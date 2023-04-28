Talented Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson celebrated her mother's 71st birthday with a touching video which she shared on her Instagram feed

Her mother, Janet Forson, smiled and danced in the video while her pictures were being taken in the studio

Gloria Sarfo, Afia Schwarzenegger and many of Lydia Forson's friends have sent Lydia Forson's ever-gorgeous mother sweet messages

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson marked the birthday of her mother Janet Forson, with a heartwarming video.

Her mother turned 71 on April 28, 2023, and she looked young and lively in the video.

Ghanaian Actress Lydia Forson and her mother. Image Credit: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Lydia Forson shares lovely video

The talented actress was seen preparing her lovely mother for her birthday photoshoot in the video.

A hairstylist with the Instagram handle @afro_ele_ styled her hair, while Miss Forson did her makeup.

Madam Janet Forson was dressed in a lovely white top and a long skirt of the same colour.

Janet Forson dances in the video

During her photo shoot, Madam Janet was seen dancing majestically as she beamed with smiles while her pictures were being captured.

Ghanaians join Lydia Forson in celebrating her mother

Gloria Sarfo, Afia Schwarzenegger and many friends of Lydia Forson filled the comment section with sweet messages for Janet Forson as she turned 71.

gloriaosarfo commented:

Happy blessed birthday mummy More blessings from above Mothers are priceless❤

nadia_gyimah said:

Aww happy birthday to your incredibly beautiful and supportive mum! 71 wow

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:

Happy blessed birthday mummy❤️❤️❤️❤️

prayetietia said:

Looking very good at age 71. Waaw

maame_fua said:

Her skin I personally think she’s been 65 forever but more like 40

nancyblaq commented:

Happy birthday mummy ❤️❤️❤️ Keep glowing

queeneshun1 stated:

Beautiful hbd mom

shay24574 said:

Aww, today is my birthday too

Source: YEN.com.gh