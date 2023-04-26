Reports indicate that Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare has allegedly sued a blogger known as Saajida Shiraz for defamation of character

The document filed by her lawyers also indicated that she is requesting GH¢5 million from the blogger for damages

The news has sparked massive debate on social media as many claimed they would be treading cautiously in their activities online

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare has allegedly sued a blogger called Saajida Shiraz for defamation of character.

Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare sues a blogger.

Source: Instagram

Details of the suit

According to a report shared by famous Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, the writ for Saajida Shiraz was filed on April 13, 2023.

The document stated that the accused blogger had eight days to respond to the allegations made against her by the actress.

However, it has been purported that Habiba Sinare is suing Saajida Shiraz for GH¢5 million in damages.

See a copy of the document Habiba Sinare's lawyers filed in court

Ghanaians react to news of Habiba Sinare taking legal action against blogger Saajida Shiraz

Ghanaians shared their views on the alleged money Habiba Sinare is requesting in damages from blogger Saajida Shiraz.

While many people were excited that she was bringing the blogger to book, others claimed that GH¢5 million was outrageous.

nii_massup said:

Now dier small thin norrrr sue sane eei

nanaakuaq said:

I won't even comment on social media again... I will just watch and pass cus eeei

thatafricagirlgh commented:

The 5 million, is it old currency or new?

darkokodua said:

We are all going to start suing. If I see someone wearing the same dress as I’m wearing in town I’ll sue the person for defamation of dressing.

brown_bag_legend_one added:

We want to see the social media user, 5 million Ghana cedis, ei!

nanayaa_opoku said:

Love to see more of this. People talk TOO much and especially about what they don’t know.

paulyaro28 said:

Celebrities kraa Ayeshi 5 million

akuasuzanna said:

Now the least mistake you will be sued oo

