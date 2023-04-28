A Nigerian lady got many people appreciating her beauty after she shared a video of the moment she went bald

The lady captured how her lover assisted her by using a clipper to barb every strand of hair off her head

Many ladies who thronged her comment section said she looked prettier than she was before the haircut

A young Nigerian lady (@amakaarh00) has got many people talking after she shared a video on TikTok that captured the moment she barbed all her hair and went bald.

She sat between the leg of her lover, who served as a barber. The man meticulously gave her a haircut like a pro.

A young lady surprised many people with her new bald looks. Photo source: @amakaarh00

A beautiful lady goes completely bald

After her hair was shaven, the lady posed in front of the camera and asked people to rate her looks. A part of the lady's video read: "Fine girl benefit".

Nigerians who thronged her comment section said the lady is so beautiful, even without any hair on her head.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 1500 comments and more than 50,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Flowjoe said:

"If I try am my village go get new masquerade for December."

Life said:

"This is the real way to know a beautiful lady (you are absolutely beautiful)."

asomba_x said:

"If una don buy plenty human hair, una go kon dey use Barbing hair dey deceive people wey no get one human hair."

Coco said:

"This is called when you're fine you're fine abeg!!"

edisonpeterson1 said:

"I don't even know what you are doing with that hair when you know that beautiful with out it."

maryannpeter1@mprestige said:

"Trust me u look absolutely pretty."

Source: Legit.ng