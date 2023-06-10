Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has won the attention of social media users after posting a short clip from her upcoming movie

Popular Kumawood stars Nana Yeboah and Mama Kali were featured in the local movie

Social media users have commended the great actor Nana Yeboah for executing his role to perfection

Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Boakye has shared a video of her upcoming movie, which features top Kumawood stars like Nana Yeboah and Mama Kali.

The talented male star, Nana Yeboah, looked stunning in beautiful ladies' outfits, high heels and expensive handbags for the movie role.

Tracey Boakye looked classy in a black top, denim shorts, and a frontal hairstyle. The mother-of-three wore casual footwear while rocking her designer bag.

Mama Kali dressed elegantly in beautiful outfits to fit her movie role in the funny video.

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's new movie

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

makers_veri_official stated:

herrrr Nana Yeboah

Ajohenewaa stated:

This is going to be lit Eii! Nana Yeboah ne preman

yaasika_gh stated:

you look muah. Nana Yeboah got me laughing. Please check your dm.

l.sap stated:

My attention is all on Nana Yeboah, lol

itz_rock_kay stated:

Nana Yeboah never disappoints

rubama_rms_daterush_8 stated:

It’s going to be hilarious

aurelias_taste stated:

Nana Yeboah wei paaa

afia_lastborn stated:

Their madam a queen and more

anaaleyafelibiikpapabi1 stated:

That's great how will I be cast for your movies, please

Watch the video below;

