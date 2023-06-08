Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo slayed in an elegant dress for a music video shoot with Strongman Burner

The beautiful fashion influencer wore a white bodycon dress and a three-quarter blazer in the viral video

Some social media users have reacted to the trending funny video posted by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo is a talented female celebrity with excellent dance skills.

The beautiful mother-of-one wore a figure-hugging dress for a music video shoot with Ghanaian rapper Strongman.

Akuapem Poloo and Strongman Burner rock classy outfits. Photo credits: @zionfelix @akuapempoloo @strongmanburner

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Akuapem Poloo slayed in a long white bodycon dress and matching white jacket.

Rosemond Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, completed her look with a coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup for the video shoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian musician Strongman Burner looked dapper in a short-sleeved designer shirt and green trousers.

Osei Kwaku Vincent, famously called Strongman Burner in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, rocked black sunglasses and stylish white sneakers

Some social media users have commented on the video posted by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

real_azino stated:

They look good together

Nana Osei Kwame. Nok stated:

Strong Man turn Weak Man

finz_gallery stated:

Strong ay3 weak

sir_proffbookish stated:

For sure, Ama was there watching

Real Jhib stated:

Strongman kraa mpo ay3 weak na Lukeman @teephlowgh abeg o

biretuo_boatemaa stated:

Naasei y3 study w) h)

sooner_tym stated:

@akuapem_poloo nice shape

Watch the video below;

Akuapem Poloo slays in a beautiful cornrow hairstyle

The businesswoman Akuapem Poloo stepped out in an off-shoulder dress clinging to her curvy body. She styled her look with a brown leather Louis Vuitton bag and shoes.

5 Times The Pretty Baby Mama Of Ghanaian Musician Strongman Stunned In Revealing Dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Strongman Burner, a musician from Ghana, who posted a sweet message on social media to commemorate the birthday of his beloved fiancée on February 8, 2023.

The beautiful mother-to-be appeared ethereal in a lovely white shirt dress that showed off her silky legs.

Nana Ama Strong is among the wives and girlfriends of Ghanaian musicians with an incredible fashion sense.

Pretty Actress Shakes Backside In Video; Folks Ask If She Is Still Muslim

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akuapem Poloo, who made headlines after posting a video of herself shaking her behind.

Some criticised her for converting to Islam after the video, claiming it violated Islamic tenets.

Akua Poloo should feel free and carry on with her plans, others, who saw nothing wrong with her video, stated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh