Eno Serwaa, a Ghanaian living in Italy, said she told her family not to ask her for money after she left Ghana

The Ghanaian lady said she made this demand because she was jobless for several years, and it was her husband who took care of the home

She did not want her mother and siblings' request also to become a financial burden on her husband, considering he was the sole breadwinner

A Ghanaian woman living in Italy said she cautioned her family to desist from demanding money from her because she had relocated from Ghana.

Eno Serwaa said she told her family only to ask her for money if it was an emergency since she did not have a job for several years after moving from Ghana to Italy.

Eno Serwaa explains to DJ Nyaami why she told her family not to ask her for money when she first travelled to Italy.

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Eno Serwaa said she moved from Ghana to Italy to join her husband after they got married.

However, she did not get a job immediately after she arrived and stayed jobless for six years.

“I was not working and became a housewife for six years after I joined my husband in Italy. I therefore told my mother and siblings not to request money if it was not an emergency since I didn’t want to be a financial burden to my husband.”

According to Eno Serwaa, her joblessness occurred during an economic crisis in Italy. She added that before arriving in Italy, her husband encouraged her to learn a skill in Ghana, but she did not listen.

Eno Serwaa said she regretted not listening to her husband’s advice.

Netizens comment on Eno Serwaa's interview

@stephenboitey3092 said:

"Italy is beautiful and no stress you will have it if you want it."

@lydiaofori9686 wrote:

"Nice interview. Well spoken my dear sister. Italy is stressless country to live. Ciao ciao ciao ❤."

@Candywine970 said:

"Italians we dey here, l have been here for 6 years charle the country is very peaceful and enjoyable ❤😊😂😂."

@bernardboakye9696 wrote:

"Thanks for such a great interview."

@rosemaryoseitutu9425 said:

"Italy is one of the best countries to live in."

