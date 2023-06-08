Ghanaian content creator Asantewaa has set a high standard for other TikTok stars with her mega birthday and expensive gifts

The young married woman who has built a house from influencing gigs flaunted some of her birthday presents on social media

Asantewaa looked gorgeous in a pink sweater and short blue jeans in the viral Instagram post

Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, posted a video of the expensive beauty products and artworks she received on June 1, 2023.

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa looks stunning in a pink sweater. Photo credit: @asantewaa

Source: Instagram

The 29-year-old influencer received many products from friends, family and some of her business partners.

In the viral video, she looked sporty in a pink long-sleeve sweater which was paired with blue shorts. She flaunted her bare face while slaying in a frontal hairstyle.

Ghanaian actress Mahalia Bamford has commented on Asantewaa's unboxing video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mahalia Bamford stated:

We love you, boo…may your smiles and laughter stay forever ❤️❤️

akosuaa20 stated:

See me smiling as if the presents are mine. It is great to see you happy. You deserve all the good things coming your way.

phina_luxury_hair_boutique stated:

You deserve all, babe.

nanadwoa_kusiwaa stated:

Well deserved, my love @_asantewaaaa_ more to come

don_rayy33 stated:

In this life, get the correct friends.

goddy trendz stated:

Wow, that’s great. May the good Lord bless you ❤️

Afia. mensah__ stated:

I love you ❤️ you deserve allllllll

Watch the video below:

Sista Afia performs at Asantewaa's 29th birthday party

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia looked classy in a black ensemble while performing at Asantewaa's birthday party over the weekend.

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa Fails To Impress With The 3 Stunning Dresses She Wore For Her 29th Birthday Party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about TikToker Asantewaa, who wore three dresses during her lavish birthday party.

The young married woman wore a matching hairdo to finish her dazzling looks.

The wardrobe and makeup choices of Asantewaa have drawn criticisms from certain social media users.

"Where Is Her Husband?": Ghanaians Show Concern As Asantewaa Sits Alone At Her Plush Birthday High Table

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa who looked stunning in outfits made to perfection at her extravagant birthday celebration.

The 29-year-old was seen sobbing while sitting alone at the high table without her spouse.

Several social media users reacted to the gorgeous films Ghanaian bloggers shared on Instagram from her birthday party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh