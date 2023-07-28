Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku and her two adorable Canadian children were spotted at Tulaku Market in Ashaiman

There, they tried meat from an 'abochi' seller, which they did not enjoy, even though it was their mother's favourite

Many people admired how Kafui Danku was teaching her kids about her roots

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku took her Canadian kids; Baby Lorde the First and Titan, to Tulaku in Ashaiman.

Kafui Danku and kids explore Ashaiman

Kafui Danku shared a video of her children walking through the Tulaku Market in Ashaiman.

On their tour, they saw a herd of cattle walking together in one direction with their master.

She said that the kids were intrigued by the presence of the cattle such that they followed them, and it was a struggle to divert their attention from them.

They then approached a meat seller, usually called an 'abochi' seller in Ghana.

There, they tried different types of grilled meat, however, the one Kafui Danku bought her daughter did not enjoy.

Below is a video of Kafui Danku and her kids exploring Tulaku Market in Ashaiman.

Ghanaians react to a video of Kafui Danku's kids touring Tulaku Market in Ashaiman

Ghanaians were glad that Kafui Danku's kids were experiencing the rural side of Ghana as they tried food from the market.

Others advised the mother of two to buy the meat, take it home, and reheat it as they were concerned the food might contain bacteria.

See some of the reactions from social media users below:

ritazode remarked:

These foods might have lots of bacteria in them and cause infection to your kids. Rather take it home and heat it for them

rabenas_beauty said:

But goat meat is more expensive than cow ooo

dinmaruthie stated:

... when local gurl born slayers

ireneatubiga said:

Akyiguda means eat one.

maabena_asabea stated:

Did l hear don’t chew that??

her_jenniship said:

No ko fine

regi720 stated:

Please where is Tulaku

fawzylove1308 said:

These abrokyire kids don't like meat o, they prefer chicken lol . They don't know what they're missing.

Kafui Danku's daughter Baby Lorde slays a new hairstyle

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kafui Danku posted a video of the process her daughter Baby Lorde underwent to get her hair done.

Baby Lorde washed her hair, blow dried it before the hairstylist did the stitch braids with the heart on her head.

She flaunted it in a video and later posted lovely pictures on her Instagram page.

