Baby Lorde the First, the daughter of Kafui Danku got stitch braids with a heart with the ends curled

Her mother shared a video of the process and lovely pictures of her flaunting her new braids emerged online

Many people gushed over her mew look as they gush over her beauty

The daughter of Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku, Baby Lorde the First, did her hair and flaunted it in recent pictures.

Her mother posted a video of the little girl getting her hair done and this got many people admiring the process.

Kafui Danku and her daughter Baby Lorde the First in photos. Image Credit: @kafuidanku @babylordethefirst

Source: Instagram

Kafui Danku's daughter gets stitch braids with a heart

Kafui Danku posted a video showing her daughter's natural hair with the curls before it was washed.

Blow drying the hair straightened the curls and made the hair softer, making it easy for the hairstylist to braid.

Baby Lorde the First went in for stitch braids with a heart braided on the top left side of her head, adding style to her look.

Below is a video of Baby Lorde the First getting her hair done.

Below are pictures of Baby Lorde the First flaunting her new hairdo.

Ghanaians gush over Baby Lorde's hairdo

Many people gushed over Baby Lorde's braids, and they showered her with compliments.

missy_lissa08 stated:

She has touch of Regina Daniels so flawless

surfnbbum said:

That is such a gorgeous hairstyle on you. I love the heart.❤️

fynnix5 remarked:

Awwww baby is soooo pretty

belindadzattah said:

My niece is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

bellebruce_ commented:

Oh wow. Did the braids come with the snack thooo

oppongagyeisandra said:

Babe where you earringsbraids looks good on u✅

iamladyjey stated:

Your children are so beautiful they look like you God bless you and your family

