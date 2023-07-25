Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye shared a video of how she and her family were enjoying their trip to the U.S.

They went to a park where Nana Akua Nhyira went on the merry-go-round, and they, later on, went swimming

Many people hailed her in the comments as they gushed over how they were enjoying their vacation

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and her family flew to the U.S. for the summer. holidays.

She shared a lovely video of them having a good time at a park and at a swimming pool.

Tracey Boakye and her family enjoying their vacation abroad. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye and family enjoy the summer holidays

In the video Tracey Boakye shared on her verified Instagram page, she took her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira to a park.

Nana Akua Nhyira sat on the Merry-go-rounds with another friend who sat by her, as they went round.

In another part of the video, Tracey Boakye guided her daughter as she was seated in a pool float which she moved around.

Her firstborn son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya, sat in another pool float as he relaxed and enjoyed himself.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye and her family enjoying their summer vacation in the U.S.

Tracey Boakye's Instagram fans comment on the video

Many people hailed her and called her a boss lady as they gushed over how she was spending quality time with her family abroad.

Others also stated that they have been praying to God to bless them as He has blessed them.

Below are some of the lovely comments from people:

mawutor.yhw said:

It's always the emoji you add to the 'their madam' for me

dz_yfs stated:

Their madam, of course, I miss u

nsiahrichlove said:

I always use u as point of prayer contact u r loved madam ❤️

traceyboakyegirl stated:

Verify boss lady ☑️#stressfreelifestyle enjoy my people❤️❤️❤️

diansbeautyparlour stated:

Stress free dear more money good team move

mudiyatumohammed said:

They're bleeding much love sweetheart ❤️

gifty.debrah remarked:

Family is everything. Enjoy every moment. Make great memories with them ❤️❤️❤️

kofi_ne_ama1 said:

Today di3 we all can testify you are their madam periodttt. @tracey_boakye

Tracey Boakye and her family fly to the U.S with their nanny

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye and her family flew to the U.S. for the summer holidays.

They went on the trip with their nanny, which got many people applauding them on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh