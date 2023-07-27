Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have inspired Ghanaians with their workout video

The celebrity mother who welcomed her third child in March 2023 was assisted by her husband to lose postpartum weight

Some social media users have commented on the lovey-dovey workout video posted on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has shared a video of her workout session with her handsome husband in their lavish mansion.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah workout in stunning gym apparels. Photo credit: @traceyboakye

As part of efforts to keep an active, healthy lifestyle, the celebrity couple rocked designer gym apparel for their workout session.

In June 2023, the Kumawood movie producer revealed that her husband bought an expensive treadmill and other ultramodern gym equipment for her at home to keep her in shape.

Tracey Boakye looked stunning without makeup while rocking her natural braided cornrow hairstyle. She looked elegant in designer socks and sneakers, while Frank Badu Ntiamoah won attention with his sleeveless apparel and dapper shorts.

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's workout video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

i_am_graceybae stated:

Yedaase luxury papa... please let her stop taking the diet coke too

celebrity_police_ stated:

My Akonta, the trainerMrs am bringing you chilled something or you have resigned

bernardadusepoku stated:

you talk true! You are not going anywhere!

_lilianlarkaigh stated:

Allah 6 packs loading

Vita. Naa stated:

Keep on it will help you

miss_adoley_ stated:

Now, this type of husband we are looking for

cooking_gasdelivery stated:

Hot mama everyday

im_pellah stated:

A man that loves to mould her woman and not criticise or judge her is almost every woman's dream

chedi_original stated:

They have brought the gym to the house, so you can't complain

Watch the video below:

