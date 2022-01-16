Kafui Danku has released beautiful photos with her children beaming for the camera

The actress and her daughter Baby Lorde posed in coordinated ensembles while her son Titan wore a different outfit

The eye-catching snaps have garnered reactions and comments from fans

Actress Kafui Danku's adorable daughter Baby Lorde and son Titan are growing so fast, as seen in the new breathtaking photos she released on her Instagram account.

In one of the shots sighted by YEN.com.gh, the movie A-lister strikes a pose with all two children.

Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde sported matching ensembles while Titan rocked a white outfit with a pink bow tie.

Kafui Danku: Actress Flaunts her Daughter and Son in Beautiful Photos; Gets Ghanaians Talking Photo credit: Kafui Danku

Source: Instagram

The mother of two was photographed with Baby Lorde in one of the portraits as she held her daughter close. Kafui Danku flashed a smile while her daughter seemed calm.

The new photos come not long after she released photos of her children, posing with them as they all sported casual outfits at what appears to be their home in Toronto, Canada.

The husband of the actress was missing in the heartening family photo, but it didn't take away the joy in their hearts, which was visibly beaming on their faces.

The photos caught the attention of many social media users who extended their compliments to the actress.

Reactions

Actress Yvonne Okoro reacted:

''❤️❤️.''

Media personality Iammzgee said:

''Beautiful people .''

She_loves_nanaamamcbrown commented:

''Ooh, my cute Lorde, mama, and Mr. President ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

Sharpay_with_brains said:

''Family goals adorable moment.''

Kafui Danku Shows of Tall Son

Meanwhile, Kafui Danku recently delivered a breathtaking Instagram frame with her son, Titan, on Friday, January 7, 2022.

In the shot, the mother of two is seen carrying her young son in her arms as she planted a kiss on his lips.

Kafui Danku and Titan appear in the snap sporting casual outfits and look simple but lovely.

Source: YEN.com.gh