Nana Ama McBrown has shared details behind her refusal to appear or star in Nollywood movies

The actress expressed disappointment about the lack of support from Nigerians for Ghanaian creatives

Nana Ama McBrown said she would not patronise Nigerians over her Ghanaians within the industry

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has explained why she has not been featured in Nollywood movies like some colleagues in recent years.

Nana Ama McBrown explains why she has no interest in acting in Nollywood movies. Photo source: @iamnanaamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown speaks on boycotting Nollywood

In a conversation with KiDi and some personalities on Onua Showtime on Onua TV, Nana Ama McBrown expressed her admiration for the singer's new Lomo Lomo song, which features Black Sherif.

She also stated that her relationship with Ghanaian musicians makes it difficult for her to patronise their Nigerian counterparts.

Nana Ama McBrown claimed that she would betray Ghanaian musicians if she prioritised Nigerian music over Ghana's.

She said:

"If you study me, you would know that I hardly jam to Nigerian songs on social media. I feel like I would have sinned against Ghanaian artistes."

The actress also stated that she has no interest in acting in Nollywood movies. She cited Nigerians' lack of interest in Ghanaian creative crafts as the reason behind her decision not to appear in Nollywood movies.

"My people at home convinced me to watch Big Brother Naija last time. I watched the show's housemates have their party while I was eating. I was there when I heard a DJ play Sarkodie's song on the show. I decided to stand up and dance to the song, and then the DJ stopped playing the song after less than a minute. Indirectly, I always fight with my Nigerian counterparts. This is why I don't act in any Nigerian movie. I don't feel them like that."

Below is the video of Nana Ama McBrown explaining why she stopped acting in Nollywood movies:

Reactions to McBrown's Nollywood comments

Many people in the comment section echoed Nana Ama McBrown's sentiments. Others also called for Ghanaians to prioritise the local entertainment industry ahead of the Nigerians.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

SOJAWAA GAB commented:

"That's why Ghanaian should stop promoting naija music and like our own bcuz we understand our lyrics more than them and they don't value ours, Mcbrown should head entertainment industry💯, my stance."

Princess commented:

"Ghanaians should also learn to sing in English. I feel that will also help to promote itself."

Ru❤️💥 Ti 🇬🇭 Na❤️‍🔥💥🇬🇭 commented:

"One thing I always say we should cherish our songs and promote them cus this Nigerians doesn't support us we always promote their music on occasion."

KwameEmma commented:

"BBN and Naija programs are crafted to promote Naija-made only and not just to entertain people oo. We should also craft our things to promote our stuff. Imagine playing more Naija songs than our own in Ghana. How😳?"

dianalarbi4620 commented:

"Yes, Ghanaians need to support one another. I have always said that all I watch is Ghanaian actors' music and movies over and over."

Nana Ama McBrown speaks patois

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown spoke patois while interacting with actor Apan GH on a movie set.

In a TikTok video, the actress took lessons from Apan GH as she learnt how to become a fluent speaker of the Jamaican lingo.

