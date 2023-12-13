John Dumelo made an appearance in the latest Nollywood thriller Blood Vessels distributed by Netflix Nigeria

A scene from the movie, in which the actor was seen in action, has been shared online

The new Nollywood movie is already out and many Ghanaian fans can't wait to catch a glimpse after seeing John Dumelo's scene

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has been spotted in a recently released Nollywood thriller distributed by Netflix Nigeria.

The movie, titled Blood Vessel, is a story of six stowaways escaping hard life in Nigeria in search of greener pastures in South America.

Produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Moses Inwang, Blood Vessel is said to be a real-life story set in Nembe, a community in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

John Dumelo stars in new Netflix movie Photo source: Twitter/JohnDumelo

John Dumelo stars as Commander John in Blood Vessel

John Dumelo is among many top Ghanaian actors with significant crossover appeal in Nigeria.

Despite his political race to become the next MP for the Ayawaso West Wugon constituency, the actor remains one of the most sought-after names in African cinema.

In this new movie, he plays the role of Commander John, a no-nonsense navy team leader on a mission to rid the Ghanaian coastlines of piracy and other illegal activities.

The video of his performance shared online has drawn the attention of many Ghanaian fans to what they have been missing on their screens since the actor started his political journey.

Netizens share their anticipation for John Dumelo's new character

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as Ghanaian fans shared their thoughts on John Dumelo's character.

@Jay14Miami said:

Damm John nailed it higher we go higher we go dey

@sergio_de_ennin remarked:

This movie reminds me of The Last Ship ️

@Gator_Reinhard said:

beautiful movie. similar to Deadly Voyage

