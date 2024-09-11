All Moana characters ranked: Full list of your favourite Disney characters
If you love watching animated movies, you might have seen the Disney classic Moana. The 2016 animated musical fantasy adventure film received high ratings from fans and critics due to its storyline and characters' personalities. But with many unforgettable Moana characters, which one was your favourite?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
We considered factors like popularity, roles, and personalities when compiling this list of Moana characters. While we aim to present the most up-to-date and comprehensive rankings, subjective popularity means that the list may vary according to personal preference.
Favourite Moana characters
Moana is known and loved for its realistic design and its character's Māui Polynesian mythology-inspired theme. If you watched the Disney film, some characters might have appealed to you more than others. Below are the Moana characters' names and pictures based on their popularity.
|Rank
|Character
|Role
|1
|Moana
|Protagonist
|2
|Maui
|Demigod
|3
|Te Kā
|Lava demon antagonist
|4
|Gramma Tala
|Moana's grandmother
|5
|Chief Tui
|Moana's dad
|6
|Pua
|Pet pig
|7
|Heihei
|Moana's rooster companion
|8
|Tamatoa
|Giant crab, minor villain
|9
|Te Fiti
|Island goddess
|10
|Sina
|Moana's mother
|11
|Kakamora
|Coconut-armored pirates
|12
|Ocean
|Magical entity
|13
|Mini
|Maui Demigod, Maui's miniature form
|14
|Matai Vasa
|Chief Tui's father
1. Moana
- Role: Protagonist
- Gender: Female
- Voiced by: Auli'i Cravalho
Moana is the titular protagonist of this animated film. She was born on the island village of Motunui and had an inherited love for the seas and voyaging. Moana is the eldest daughter of Chief Tui and has other siblings, including her younger sisters Sina and Simea.
Who plays Moana? American actress Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho played the character in the 2016 original release and its upcoming sequel in November 2024.
2. Maui
- Role: Demigod
- Gender: Male
- Voiced by: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Maui is a demigod of the wind and sea who wields a magical fishhook. Known for his strength and shapeshifting abilities, Maui initially comes across as arrogant but gradually learns humility and teamwork while assisting Moana on her quest. His comedic personality and heroic feats make him a fan favourite.
3. Te Kā
- Role: Lava demon antagonist
- Gender: Female
Te Kā is the vengeful lava demon and the primary antagonist. She was initially Te Fiti, the island goddess, but transformed into a destructive force when Maui stole her heart. Moana's quest is to restore the heart of Te Fiti, which eventually transforms Te Kā back to her original, peaceful form.
4. Gramma Tala
- Role: Moana's grandmother
- Gender: Female
- Voiced by: Rachel House
Gramma Tala is Moana's wise and free-spirited grandmother. She is the only person in the village who encourages Moana's love for the ocean and believes in her destiny to save the island. Gramma Tala shares a spiritual connection with the sea and is pivotal in guiding Moana throughout her journey.
5. Chief Tui
- Role: Moana's father
- Gender: Male
- Voiced by: Temuera Morrison
Chief Tui is the protective leader of the island of Motunui and Moana's dad. He loves his daughter dearly but is reluctant to let her explore the ocean, fearing the dangers beyond the reef. Over time, he learns to trust Moana's instincts and supports her in her mission to restore balance to the island.
6. Pua
- Role: Moana's pet pig
- Gender: Male
What is Moana's character's pig name? Pua is the star's loyal and adorable pet pig. Though he doesn't join Moana on her ocean adventure, Pua plays an essential role in her life, representing her connection to home and family. His playful and loving personality makes him a favourite among fans.
7. Heihei
- Role: Moana's rooster companion
- Gender: Male
- Voiced by: Alan Tudyk
Heihei is Moana's clumsy and dim-witted rooster companion. Although unintentionally brought along on the expedition journey, his clueless behaviour provides comic relief. Despite his limited intelligence, Heihei is crucial in keeping Moana safe during her adventure.
8. Tamatoa
- Role: Villainous giant crab
- Gender: Male
- Voiced by: Jemaine Clement
Tamatoa is a giant crab Disney character living in Lalotai, the realm of monsters. He is obsessed with shiny objects and uses them to decorate his shell, believing that his appearance gives him power. Tamatoa's musical number, "Shiny," highlights his vain and flamboyant personality.
9. Te Fiti
- Role: Island goddess
- Gender: Female
Who is the green monster in Moana? Te Fiti is the green goddess monster who created the islands and life. Her heart holds the key to balance in the world, but when Maui steals it, she transforms into the angry lava demon Te Kā. Restoring her heart is central to Moana's mission, ultimately returning Te Fiti to her peaceful, life-giving form.
10. Sina
- Role: Moana's mother
- Gender: Female
- Voiced by: Nicole Scherzinger
Sina is Moana's loving and supportive mother. She understands her daughter's desire to explore the ocean but also wants to protect her from the potential dangers outside the reef. Sina's nurturing nature balances Chief Tui's protectiveness, giving Moana the confidence to pursue her journey.
11. Kakamora
- Role: Villainous coconut creatures
- Gender: Unknown
The Kakamora are a group of tiny, coconut-armored pirates that Moana and Maui encounter during their journey. Despite their small size, they are formidable and aggressive when working together.
12. Ocean
- Role: Magical entity
- Gender: Unknown
The ocean is a living, conscious magic entity that helps guide Moana on her quest. It assists her in restoring the heart of Te Fiti, protects her during dangerous moments, and ensures she fulfils her destiny. The ocean plays a significant and mystical role in the film.
13. Mini Maui
- Role: Demigod, Maui's miniature form
- Gender: Male
Mini Maui appears as a unique tattoo on Maui's body. Though he doesn't speak, Mini Maui acts as Maui's conscience, often guiding him to make the right decisions and helping him during critical moments in the film.
14. Matai Vasa
- Role: Chief Tui's father
- Gender: Male
Matai Vasa is Chief Tui's wise and loving father. Although he is a minor character, he is inspirational in Moana's journey, encouraging her to follow her dreams and embrace her destiny.
Who are the Moana 2 cast members?
The cast of Moana 2, set to be released on 27 November 2024, includes several returning favourites and some new faces. Per IMDb, Moana 2 cast members are:
- Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana
- Dwayne Johnson as Maui
- Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei
- Rachel House as Gramma Tala
- Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui
- Nicole Scherzinger as Sina
- Rose Matafeo as Loto
- David Fane as Kele
Where does Moana take place?
Where is Moana set? The animated film takes place in the Polynesian region of the South Pacific Ocean. The storyline occurs on the fictional island of Motunui.
Who is the male character in Moana?
Moana has various male characters, including Maui the demigod (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Chief Tui (Temuera Morrison), and Tamatoa (Jemaine Clement).
Are Moana and Maui dating?
Moana and Maui's relationship in the movie is more of a strong friendship and partnership with no romantic element.
Moana characters are beloved for their rich personalities, cultural significance and impact on the story. From the bravery of Moana, the humour of Maui or the wisdom of Gramma Tala, each character contributes to the film's charm.
Yen.com.gh published about intelligent cartoon characters. If you're a fan of cartoon shows, you can agree that some characters offer insightful lessons and clever problem-solving compared to others.
The list of intelligent cartoon characters is extensive, from Dexter and Jimmy Neutron to Rick Sanchez and Stewie Griffin. But what makes them stand out? Learn more about intelligent cartoon characters ranked.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Chris Ndetei (Lifestyle writer) Christopher Ndetei is a junior reporter writer who joined the Yen team in May 2021. He graduated from the Machakos Technical College in 2009 with a diploma in ICT. Chris has over two years of experience in content creation and more than ten working in the hospitality industry. He covers lifestyle/entertainment, focusing on biographies, life hacks, gaming and guides. In 2023, Christopher finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach him at chrisndetei@gmail.com