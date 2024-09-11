All Moana characters ranked: Full list of your favourite Disney characters

If you love watching animated movies, you might have seen the Disney classic Moana. The 2016 animated musical fantasy adventure film received high ratings from fans and critics due to its storyline and characters' personalities. But with many unforgettable Moana characters, which one was your favourite?

Moana (L), the adventurous protagonist; Te Kā (C), the fearsome lava demon; Maui (R), the mischievous demigod. Photo: @almanaquedisney, @DisneyAPromos, @ToonHive, on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

We considered factors like popularity, roles, and personalities when compiling this list of Moana characters. While we aim to present the most up-to-date and comprehensive rankings, subjective popularity means that the list may vary according to personal preference.

Favourite Moana characters

Moana is known and loved for its realistic design and its character's Māui Polynesian mythology-inspired theme. If you watched the Disney film, some characters might have appealed to you more than others. Below are the Moana characters' names and pictures based on their popularity.

Rank Character Role 1 Moana Protagonist 2 Maui Demigod 3 Te Kā Lava demon antagonist 4 Gramma Tala Moana's grandmother 5 Chief Tui Moana's dad 6 Pua Pet pig 7 Heihei Moana's rooster companion 8 Tamatoa Giant crab, minor villain 9 Te Fiti Island goddess 10 Sina Moana's mother 11 Kakamora Coconut-armored pirates 12 Ocean Magical entity 13 Mini Maui Demigod, Maui's miniature form 14 Matai Vasa Chief Tui's father

1. Moana

Moana shows her adventurous spirit (L), and she embraces her role as the future leader of Motunui (R). Photo: @PopBase, @SeriesBrasil on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Role : Protagonist

: Protagonist Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Auli'i Cravalho

Moana is the titular protagonist of this animated film. She was born on the island village of Motunui and had an inherited love for the seas and voyaging. Moana is the eldest daughter of Chief Tui and has other siblings, including her younger sisters Sina and Simea.

Who plays Moana? American actress Chloe Auliʻi Cravalho played the character in the 2016 original release and its upcoming sequel in November 2024.

2. Maui

Maui performs a fierce haka pose with his tongue out (L) and smiles with his tattoos visible (R). Photo: @Moana Disney, @attractionsmagazine on Facebook (modified by author)

Role: Demigod

Demigod Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Maui is a demigod of the wind and sea who wields a magical fishhook. Known for his strength and shapeshifting abilities, Maui initially comes across as arrogant but gradually learns humility and teamwork while assisting Moana on her quest. His comedic personality and heroic feats make him a fan favourite.

3. Te Kā

Te Kā, the lava demon, unleashes her fiery power in a cloud of smoke and flames (L) and confronts Moana (R). Photo: @almanaquedisney, @honeyoink_draw on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Role: Lava demon antagonist

Lava demon antagonist Gender: Female

Te Kā is the vengeful lava demon and the primary antagonist. She was initially Te Fiti, the island goddess, but transformed into a destructive force when Maui stole her heart. Moana's quest is to restore the heart of Te Fiti, which eventually transforms Te Kā back to her original, peaceful form.

4. Gramma Tala

Gramma Tala smiles while holding her cane (L) and laughs joyfully (R). Photo: @FatcharasOTD on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Role: Moana's grandmother

Moana's grandmother Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Rachel House

Gramma Tala is Moana's wise and free-spirited grandmother. She is the only person in the village who encourages Moana's love for the ocean and believes in her destiny to save the island. Gramma Tala shares a spiritual connection with the sea and is pivotal in guiding Moana throughout her journey.

5. Chief Tui

Role: Moana's father

Moana's father Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Temuera Morrison

Chief Tui is the protective leader of the island of Motunui and Moana's dad. He loves his daughter dearly but is reluctant to let her explore the ocean, fearing the dangers beyond the reef. Over time, he learns to trust Moana's instincts and supports her in her mission to restore balance to the island.

6. Pua

Pua looks innocent with wide eyes (L) and glances upwards with a curious expression (R). Photo: @ProudDisnerds, @CritterDay on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Role: Moana's pet pig

Moana's pet pig Gender: Male

What is Moana's character's pig name? Pua is the star's loyal and adorable pet pig. Though he doesn't join Moana on her ocean adventure, Pua plays an essential role in her life, representing her connection to home and family. His playful and loving personality makes him a favourite among fans.

7. Heihei

Role: Moana's rooster companion

Moana's rooster companion Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Alan Tudyk

Heihei is Moana's clumsy and dim-witted rooster companion. Although unintentionally brought along on the expedition journey, his clueless behaviour provides comic relief. Despite his limited intelligence, Heihei is crucial in keeping Moana safe during her adventure.

8. Tamatoa

Tamatoa, the giant crab, shows off his golden, shiny treasures (L) and grins with his teeth full of glittering treasures (R). Photo: @DailyVillains4U on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Role: Villainous giant crab

Villainous giant crab Gender: Male

Male Voiced by: Jemaine Clement

Tamatoa is a giant crab Disney character living in Lalotai, the realm of monsters. He is obsessed with shiny objects and uses them to decorate his shell, believing that his appearance gives him power. Tamatoa's musical number, "Shiny," highlights his vain and flamboyant personality.

9. Te Fiti

Te Fiti holds Moana in her hand (L) and a close-up of her smiling gently at Moana (R). Photo: @KlasickTheHost on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Role: Island goddess

Island goddess Gender: Female

Who is the green monster in Moana? Te Fiti is the green goddess monster who created the islands and life. Her heart holds the key to balance in the world, but when Maui steals it, she transforms into the angry lava demon Te Kā. Restoring her heart is central to Moana's mission, ultimately returning Te Fiti to her peaceful, life-giving form.

10. Sina

Role: Moana's mother

Moana's mother Gender: Female

Female Voiced by: Nicole Scherzinger

Sina is Moana's loving and supportive mother. She understands her daughter's desire to explore the ocean but also wants to protect her from the potential dangers outside the reef. Sina's nurturing nature balances Chief Tui's protectiveness, giving Moana the confidence to pursue her journey.

11. Kakamora

Role: Villainous coconut creatures

Villainous coconut creatures Gender: Unknown

The Kakamora are a group of tiny, coconut-armored pirates that Moana and Maui encounter during their journey. Despite their small size, they are formidable and aggressive when working together.

12. Ocean

Moana holds a baby as they reach the ocean’s magical water (L) Moana, Maui, Heihei and Pua against the ocean wave backdrop (R). Photo: @FOXNashville, @VPL on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Role: Magical entity

Magical entity Gender: Unknown

The ocean is a living, conscious magic entity that helps guide Moana on her quest. It assists her in restoring the heart of Te Fiti, protects her during dangerous moments, and ensures she fulfils her destiny. The ocean plays a significant and mystical role in the film.

13. Mini Maui

Maui’s tattoo of Mini Maui showcases his small figure on Maui’s chest (L) and a hand-drawn animation style of him (R). Photo: @MToonster24, @friendlydb on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Role: Demigod, Maui's miniature form

Demigod, Maui's miniature form Gender: Male

Mini Maui appears as a unique tattoo on Maui's body. Though he doesn't speak, Mini Maui acts as Maui's conscience, often guiding him to make the right decisions and helping him during critical moments in the film.

14. Matai Vasa

Role: Chief Tui's father

Chief Tui's father Gender: Male

Matai Vasa is Chief Tui's wise and loving father. Although he is a minor character, he is inspirational in Moana's journey, encouraging her to follow her dreams and embrace her destiny.

Who are the Moana 2 cast members?

The cast of Moana 2, set to be released on 27 November 2024, includes several returning favourites and some new faces. Per IMDb, Moana 2 cast members are:

Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana

Dwayne Johnson as Maui

Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei

Rachel House as Gramma Tala

Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui

Nicole Scherzinger as Sina

Rose Matafeo as Loto

David Fane as Kele

Where does Moana take place?

Where is Moana set? The animated film takes place in the Polynesian region of the South Pacific Ocean. The storyline occurs on the fictional island of Motunui.

Who is the male character in Moana?

Moana has various male characters, including Maui the demigod (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Chief Tui (Temuera Morrison), and Tamatoa (Jemaine Clement).

Are Moana and Maui dating?

Moana and Maui's relationship in the movie is more of a strong friendship and partnership with no romantic element.

Moana characters are beloved for their rich personalities, cultural significance and impact on the story. From the bravery of Moana, the humour of Maui or the wisdom of Gramma Tala, each character contributes to the film's charm.

