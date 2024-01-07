Former Black Stars players Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston and Asamoah Gyan have visited Failatu Abdul Razak

The Ghanaian football legends arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to support the chef's GWR cook-a-thon milestone

The video of the trio, posted on X (Twitter), has been viewed many times by fans and online users

Ghanaian football legends Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston and Asamoah Gyan have arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

The former Black Stars players offered encouraging words when they stood in front of Faila's kitchen, beaming with pride for the chef.

Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, and Laryea Kingston support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak. Photo credit: @GTV_Ghana.

Source: Twitter

The video where the trio arrived amid cheers from the audience gathered at the cook-a-thon venue has melted hearts.

At the time of this report, over 12,000 people had watched the clip with more than 10 comments.

Watch the footage below:

How folks online reacted to the video of the Ghana football stars

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

@86arries commented:

Now #FAILACOOKATHON has moved from big, bigger to biggest. Where are all the? If she wants to shine, should she have done it in Accra? See, now she has even outshined. #GuinnessWorldRecord.

@christnti1516 reacted:

Like joke, Ghanaians are taking #cookathon #singathon to meet stars without paying for ticket biaaa... that's good.

@BillsFiore posted:

Baby Jet dey like fans roff.

@KODUA25 commented:

I love the brotherhood.

@grateful_lad posted:

"Ghanaians support their own!"

@CYBOCK11 commented:

Wow, goosebumps.

Biker travels from Bolga to Tamale to support Chef Failatu

Elsewhere on YEN.com.gh, James Kumbeni, a young cyclist, travelled from Bolgatanga to Tamale to cheer and support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record adventure.

Inspiring images of the daring biker started making the rounds on social media when he began the journey days ago.

Kumbeni reportedly arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in the company of a friend on Saturday, January 6.

Chef Failatu's husband exhibits bravery

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Reginald Owusu Adjei, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's husband, showed bravery by shouldering two massive snakes at the cook-a-thon event.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) officer was filmed in a red shirt as he demonstrated his lack of fear of reptiles.

The incident happened while his wife reportedly entered the 115th hour of cooking in her bid to become the new Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh