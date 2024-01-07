A daring cyclist has travelled from Bolgatanga to Tamale in Ghana to support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak on her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon milestone

James Kumbeni reportedly started his journey on Thursday, January 4, 2024, and arrived on Saturday, January 6

He was captured in beautiful photos shared on the X page of the chef, which garnered reactions from online users

James Kumbeni, a young cyclist, has travelled from Bolgatanga to Tamale to cheer and support Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's Guinness World Record adventure.

Inspiring images of the daring biker started making the rounds on social media when he began the journey days ago.

Kumbeni reportedly arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in the company of a friend on Saturday, January 6.

Faila celebrates Kumbeni

The two travel enthusiasts were captured in new photos posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of Chef Faila Abdul Razak.

''A salute to James Kumbeni for his extraordinary support! Cycling an impressive 170 km from Bolga to Tamale to show support,'' the caption read.

See the images below:

Reactions to the video of James Kumbeni

While many reacted to the video, only one person left a relevant comment. See the remark below.

@kaykaychristian commented:

Good show. Eiiii, Ghana, we love our self oooh. God bless us all.

