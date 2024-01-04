Stunning pre-wedding and wedding images of Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak and her spouse have surfaced on the internet

It comes amid her bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cook-a-thon, which she began on Monday, January 1, 2023

Netizens have reacted to the stunning photographs of the couple since they appeared on social media

The beautiful pre-wedding and wedding photos of Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak and her husband have surfaced online amid her Guinness World Records cook-a-thon attempt.

Facebook user Laa Bang Paha posted the pre-wedding photos, while Shaharan Suhuyini shared the couple's actual wedding snap on his Facebook page.

Pre-wedding and wedding photos of GWR cook-a-thon Chef Failatu Abdul Razak and her hubby surface. Photo credit: Shaharan Suhuyini/Laa Bang Paha.

Source: Facebook

Accompanying the beautiful pre-wedding images of the couple with a caption, Laa Bang Paha wrote.

''All she asked for was true love, someone who'd give her the same love she had always tabled before others. Alhamdulillah and a BIG congratulations to you, my dear sis Jah Bless Fail #REGFA2020.''

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Suhuyini, on the other hand, explained why Chef Razak has received massive support from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) personnel.

''When you arrive at Modern City Hotel to support Jah Bless Faila and see many military men, don't be scared. They're there to give more MORALE to boost her energy. The husband is a military officer. Tin breaki record maa in shaa Allah,'' he said.

Chef Razak began her attempt to clinch the Guinness World Records cook-a-thon title for the most prolonged cooking by an individual on Monday, January 1, 2024. The culinary artist is expected to end on Friday, January 5.

Her attempt comes after cook-a-thon garnered attention after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci earned the record in late 2023. However, Irish chef Alan Fisher bagged the title months after cooking for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.

See the pre-wedding and wedding photos of chef Failatu Abdul Razak and her husband below:

Pre-wedding photo of Chef Failatu Razak and her hubby. Photo credit: Laa Bang Paha.

Source: Facebook

Pre-wedding photo of Chef Failatu Razak and her hubby. Photo credit: Laa Bang Paha.

Source: Facebook

Wedding photo of Chef Failatu Razak and her husband pop up. Photo credit: Shaharan Suhuyini.

Source: Facebook

How peeps gushed over the pair

Reactions trailed the pictures of the couple after the images appeared online.

Comments under the post of Laa Bang Paha

Yussif Latifa Mandeeya said:

Masha Allah, Congratulations, sweetheart.

Alhassan Hikma commented:

Congrats, Faila.

Jah Bless Faila replied:

Thank you so much, babe.

Zology Hamza posted:

Congratulations!

Maridia Ibrahim reacted:

Congratulations, Faila.

Comments under the post of Shaharan Suhuyini

Imoro Mohammed posted:

Thanks for the clarification. I was shocked to see military men there in their numbers.

Jnr Arabian commented:

Wish her all the best.

Sanny Amid commented:

Brave woman. You have broken the record already.

Fuseini Hardi Nyagsi

Okay, I understand now!

Fusheini Abdul Malik

All the best, my dear.

Agyeman Badu and his lover marries

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife, Regitta Affua Arthur, exchanged vows in a white wedding on Saturday, November 11.

The pair tied the knot in a customary ceremony in stunning traditional ensembles on Thursday, November 9.

Several former football stars attended the traditional wedding, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, who came to support their fellow footballer on his momentous day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh