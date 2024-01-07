Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's husband has been captured shouldering two snakes at the cook-a-thon event

Captain Reginald Owusu Adjei, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak's husband, has shown bravery by shouldering two massive snakes at the cook-a-thon event.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) personnel was filmed in a red shirt while demonstrating his lack of fear for the reptiles.

The incident happened while his wife reportedly entered the 115th hour of cooking in her bid to become the new Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Captain Adjei's video has been watched more than 6,000 times at the time of this publication.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to the video of Chef Faila's husband

While many reacted to the video, only one person shared a thought in the comment section.

@Mosjr wrote:

This one be worworthon (snake-thon).

