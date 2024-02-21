Actor Kyekyeku joined Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon for a promotional interview ahead of his upcoming movie

The actor expressed his frustrations with the Youtuber's repetitive demeaning remarks about the Ghana movie industry

After a heated debate, the YouTuber accepted responsibility and apologised for being extremely unfair

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Kyekyeku took the internet by storm with the announcement of his first ever self-produced movie, 1957.

In a recent episode of Kwadwo Sheldon's explosive YouTube series, the actor had a lengthy discussion about his rise to fame and upcoming movie.

During the interview, Kyekyeku debated with Kwadwo Sheldon about the relevance of the Ghanaian movie industry.

Kyekyeku scolds Kwadwo Sheldon

During the heated debate, Kyekyeku referenced a recent episode on Kwadwo Sheldon's YouTube platform where he made some demeaning remarks about the Ghanaian movie industry.

While Kwadwo Sheldon defended his take as a needed criticism, Kyekyeku argued that the YouTuber's overgeneralised remark does more harm than good.

After the debate, Sheldon accepted responsibility, apologised for his earlier remark and agreed to be more calculated, considering the expansive reach of his platform.

The actor says he remains proud of the industry despite its unending challenges. In the interview, he couraged the government to take charge of its role in providing cinemas, production infrastructure and funds to assist practitioners.

Netizens react to Kwadwo Sheldon's debate with Kyekyeku

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to the heated debate between Kyekyeku and Kwadwo Sheldon.

@brightino_agyei said:

Kyekyeku want to talk paaa nso Kwadwo is speaking English and is not helping my bro to flow. Allow him to speak twi , Sheldon pls next time speak twi so it can balance the convo. Thank

@teddy_Dwyane wrote:

There’re no good or bad movies .. all ratings are subject to people’s feelings … Barbie movie got 8.5 ratings in an LGBTQI dominated category and 3.5 in a Christian category.

@_therealbee_ noted:

Kyekyeku wasn't comfortable expressing himself in the English... Like he go cook more... But I love the interview

