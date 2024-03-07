YouTuber and comic actor Dr Likee got many people laughing hard hen he delivered a message on Independence Day, March 6, 2024

In the vfunny video, he was seen eating a large loaf of bread with 1.5L of water while encouraging Ghanaians to be hopeful despite the harsh economic challenges in the country

Many people hailed him for being a funny comic actor

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Dr Likee, who is also well known as Ras Nene, dropped a message to commemorate Ghana's Independence Day on March 6, 2024, while eating a loaf of bread and drinking 1.5L of water.

Dr Likee in photos. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Dr Likee dropped a message to mark Ghana's Independence

While munching on his bread loaf and sipping on his bottle of water, Dr Likee encouraged all Ghanaians that despite the current economic hardships, everything will be fine.

He further encouraged Ghanaians not to lose faith, adding that once there is peace and everyone is alive, he believes that things will get better.

The comic actor said that everyone should live in harmony and love and that Ghana will flourish.

Below is a video of Dr Likee delivering his speech.

Reactions as Dr Likee dropped a message for Ghanaians on Independence Day

Many people in the comment section said that Dr Likee holding the bread and water while delivering his speech in the video made them laugh hard.

Below are some of the reactions from his fans:`

yawace_ said:

Effortlessly funny

qu_tesslove said:

With your loaf of bread and 1litre of water Sorry Ghana only God show us mercy my hope is not lost but the greediness of our leaders leads how Ghanagobe or not…

sapagez said:

National Hunger Day

humblesoulgh said:

U Dey drink water and bread dey tell us say Ghana go be

hills_cutz1 said:

The first time reading i thought “still Ghana gob3” ‍♂️

alexbryantnews said:

Cold water with Big big bread

manlikestunna__ said:

Ahhhhh the bread killing me

its.samed_one said:

Our fasting is on the way coming to eat the rest of the food for us ❤️❤️❤️

Mama Toli Toli recites Ghana's National anthem wrongly in a funny video

YEN.com.gh reported that Mama Toli Toli and other Makola traders of the Happy Town Project, spearheaded by dancer Official Starter have gone viral yet again

This time Mama Toli Toli recited her version of the Ghanaian National Anthem with the support of the other traders

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments.

