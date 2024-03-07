Mama Toli Toli and other Makola traders of the Happy Town Project, spearheaded by dancer Official Starter have gone viral yet again

A video of the Makola market women who are part of Ghanaian dancer Official Starter's Happy Town Project reciting Ghana's National Anthem has gone viral on social media.

Mama Toli Toli and the Makola traders at the Black Stars Square. Image Credit: @officialstarter_ and @happytownproject

Source: Instagram

Makola market women sang the Ghanaian National Anthem

To commemorate Ghana's Independence Day, the viral Makola traders, who are known for their funny dance videos were seen dressed in kente cloth.

They looked regal as they styled their looks with beads and gold ensembles as they took pictures and videos at the Black Stars Square.

However, one video that caught the attention of many was when one of the traders, Mama Toli Toli, led the Happy Town Project team in reciting the country's national anthem.

She started well by reciting the correct lyrics, however, along the line, she fumbled the lyrics and started to recite her own version.

Below is a funny video of Mama Toli Toli reciting Ghana's National Anthem at the Black Stars Square.

Reactions as Mama Toli Toli and the Makola traders recited the National Anthem

The video got many people laughing hard as they shared their thoughts on Mama Toli Toli's version of Ghana's National Anthem.

berlamundi said:

Mama Toli for President 2024. We no go gree for any other force!!!!

erkuahofficial said:

My fav in front

ano_kye_waah said:

Yiee Mama this one dierr you have to learn it word for word o

dorinda.poku said:

Eiii the way the economy is going de3 this is how we have to recite it

thelmamonae_xo said:

Where can I meet Mama Toli Toli she deserves an award honestly

topdancerzake said:

Apromis on ma honam!

y3moteley said:

Mama toli toli should be arrested.

Source: YEN.com.gh