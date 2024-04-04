Actress Fella Makafui and her friends played a game called Finish the Lyrics, and the video has many people laughing hard

In the video, Fella Makafui failed to finish the lyrics to a song and this resulted in her face been powdered

Many people laughed in the comment as others told her to use the songs of her husband and rapper Medikal in their next challenge

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and movie director Fella Makafui and her three female friends get many laughing hard as they play the 'Finish the Lyrics' game.

Fella Makafui and her friends playing a game. Image Credit: @fella_makafui

Source: TikTok

Fella Makafui and her friends play the 'Finish the Lyrics' game

Fella Makafui shared a video on her TikTok page of her playing the 'Finish the Lyrics' game, whereby if one failed to finish the lyrics to a song, that person's face would be slapped with powder.

In the video, it got to Fella Makafui's turn, and she took the seat. She was surrounded by three of her female friends who stood around her.

A song was played, and while it was being played, the actress was filled with confidence as she pretended to sing the song, however, when the music stopped, she was found wanting.

In that instance, he friends filled their hands with powder and slapped her face with it, despite her pleading with them to forgive her and let it slide.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and her friends playing the 'Finish the Lyrics' game.

Reactions as Fella Makafui's friends slap her face with powder

Below are the reactions to the video of seasoned actress Fella Makafui's friends slapping her face with powder for failing to finish the lyrics to a song:

Rans said:

If you don’t understand the last part you don’t think deep

Aggey Eacy said:

I have the powder and the music it is left with friends

sweet16 said:

Kindly do another challenge using your husbands song, please ☺️

Chubbydoll❤️ said:

We are doing this on your birthday @eph_yia

M said:

Yayra didn’t even relax to apply the powder on your face

AllianceMoney said:

Fella’s confidence deh beeee me passs Herr na girl b3n ni

Afya_adepa said:

Why am I feeling the powder through my phone

Titi blues clouds said:

I really like your energy fella….. keep doing you girllllllllll

"No more MediFella": Medikal says Fella is his baby mama & they're co-parenting

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal announced on X that he and his wife, the seasoned actress and film director Fella Makafui, are currently divorced and co-parenting their child, Island Frimpong.

The Scarface crooner further shared screenshots on X of Fella Makafui blocking from all social media platforms.

The news sparked a massive debate online as many claimed he was chasing clout, while others challenged him to share proof of divorce documents.

Source: YEN.com.gh