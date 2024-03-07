Ramsey Nouah says Ghanaian actor Lil Win has been overfeeding him since he came to Ghana, making him put on 5kg of weight

The actor, who is in Ghana to shoot a film with Lil Win, sang the praises of the Ghanaian entertainer, emphasising the warm hospitality he has received

Nouah mentioned that he often gets fed waakye in the morning and eats all kinds of delicious bush meat and soup

Famous Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah says he has been experiencing great hospitality in Ghana, thanks to his colleague and host, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

Ramsey Nouah and Lil Win. Photo Source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

Nouah, who is in Ghana to shoot the much-anticipated film A Country Called Ghana, says he has been enjoying the local cuisine, courtesy of Lil Win’s generous feeding, which has led to a noticeable weight gain of five kilograms.

The Nigerian actor could not help but express his gratitude for the warm welcome he’s received since his arrival.

Nouah’s visit to Ghana is part of a collaborative effort between Nigerian and Ghanaian film industries to create a movie that projects how things were during colonial times. The project has brought together some of the biggest names in the film scene, including Charles Awurum and Awilo Sharp Sharp.

Many Ghanaians were happy to hear about the fun time Nouah was having in Ghana and lauded Lil Win for being a great host.

Ramsey Nouah and Lil Win warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adusei Emmanuel Akwasi commented:

So Ramsey knows aponkye nkwan now. Now he will confess sey Ghana food is tasty

Sandyquist commented:

his English is even changing oo

Kryssie said:

Ghana and Nigeria are like two siblings 1 min we are cool the other min we are fighting

Lil Win visits pastor with Nigerian stars

In another story, Lil Win and his Nollywood cast, Ramsy Nouah, Charles Awuram and Victor Osuwagu, visited religious leader Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

The Ghanaian actor says the visit was to seek blessings from Adom Kyei Duah ahead of the release of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Footage from their visit shared online has attracted scores of fans who took to social media to hail Lil Win.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh