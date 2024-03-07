Lil Win and Charles Awurum, in a hilarious video, engaged in a light-hearted banter as they exchanged words over money

In the video, Lil Win, who comes from a poor educational background, surprised Ghanaians as he spoke fluent English with the Nigerian actor

In the comments section of the video, which was shared on social media, many Ghanaians were impressed by Lil Win's English and found the content funny

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win, alongside Nigerian actor Charles Awurum, got social media users laughing with their humorous exchange over money matters. The video, which showed a light-hearted banter between the two stars, has been making rounds on social media, sparking laughter and admiration from fans.

Lil Win is often perceived as having a modest educational background. However, in this funny interaction, he left netizens pleasantly surprised as he conversed fluently in English with Awurum.

The unexpected display of English-speaking prowess by Lil Win not only added to the humour but also showed his versatility as an entertainer.

Lil Win’s ability to hold his own against the seasoned Nigerian actor, especially in a language that many did not expect him to master, was the highlight of the video.

In the comments section of the video, which quickly spread across social media, fans expressed their amusement and appreciation for Lil Win’s improved command of English.

Lil Win's English sparks laughter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

EMMANUEL BELIEVE wrote:

am so happy for lilwin he has really improve so much in English God bless my Nigeria brother's

Quolar commented:

wow lil Wayne is really improving in English language, but I love the article though

2strong_ said:

By the time dem finish the movie lil win go flow better English pass Martha

Ramsey Nouah praises Lil Win

In another story, Ramsey Nouah says Ghanaian actor Lil Win has been overfeeding him since he came to Ghana, making him put on 5kg of weight.

The actor, who is in Ghana to shoot a film with Lil Win, sang the praises of the Ghanaian entertainer, emphasising the warm hospitality he has received.

Nouah mentioned that he often gets fed waakye in the morning and eats all kinds of delicious bush meat and soup.

