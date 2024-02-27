Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu, in a video, tried Ghana cocoa and seemed to enjoy it very much, scooping and swallowing it

In the video, which was taken from the set of Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana film project, the two actors were seated comfortably as they enjoyed one of Ghana's biggest exports

Charles Awurum shared the video of the sweet moment on his TikTok page, and many Ghanaians were happy to see them enjoying their time in Ghana

Nigerian actors Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu have shown their love for Ghana cocoa in a viral video that has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians.

The video, which was shared by Charles Awurum on his TikTok page, captured the two actors scooping and swallowing the cocoa beans with delight.

The video was taken from the set of Lil Win's upcoming series, A Country Called Ghana, which features several Nigerian and Ghanaian stars. The movie, which is expected to be released later this year, has been anticipated by Ghanaians.

In the video, Charles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu, who are known for their hilarious roles in Nollywood movies, seemed to enjoy the cocoa a lot. They did not say a word, but their facial expressions said a lot.

Ghanaians react to Nigerian stars eating cocoa

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user1095005534740 said:

Tetteh Quarshie wll not forgive u people……see how u guys are chewing his cocoa

Richh_Isco commented:

Pls next time don’t throw the cocoa seed away just dry it and plant i

Milano reacted:

enjoy cocoa wai na we be brothers

Optimist asked:

But why are you eating our cocoa like eba?

