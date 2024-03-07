Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah disclosed that he did not know Ghallywood actor Lil Win before deciding to star in his upcoming movie, A Countrry Called Ghana

He said that after his phone call conversation with Lil Win, he looked hum up on Google and realised that he was big superstar in Ghana

He hailed the Kumwood actor for making Kumasi and Ghana feel like home

Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah disclosed that that prior to meeting Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win, to work on A Country Called Ghana movie, he did not know anything about him.

Lil Win (right) and Ramsey Nouah (left) in photos. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Ramsey Nouah told the story of how he knew Lil Win

In a recent interview, Ramsey Nouah stated that after Lil Win reached out to him to star in his upcoming movie called A Country Called Ghana, he wanted to know who he was.

The Nigerian actor said that he had not watched any of Lil Win's movies and that he resorted to Google in finding more about who he was.

He said that after his Google search, he came to the realisation that the Kumawood actor was huge in Ghana.

"It is just that I am a bit slow on watching some of these kind of movies. I like a situation where... I'm not a comedy person. I'm not into comedy as such. I am more of very intent on production and drama and stuffs like that," Ramsey Nouah said.

Speaking about working with Lil Win, Mr Nouah said that he is very humble and easy going, adding that the Ghanaian actor did not let him and other Nollywood actors featured in the movie, Charles Awurum and Awilo Sharp Sharp, miss home, Nigeria, that much.

Below is a video of Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah speaking about Lil Win.

