Nigerian legendary actor Charles Awurum has hailed Lilwin in the recent viral video

According to the Nigerian actor, working with Lilwin has been exciting, and he considers him the best actor in the nation

Charles Awurum is currently in Ghana along with Ramsey Nouah and Victor Osuwagu to shoot a movie produced by Lilwin

Ghanaian star and movie legend Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lilwin, got the entire nation talking when he recruited top Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah and Charles Awurum for his new project, A Country Called Ghana.

Charles Awurum, in a recent video, has shared his views on how working with the kumahood legend is.

According to him, Liwin is an outstanding actor and a great comedian; he added that working with him has been great.

Charles Awurum Talks About Working With Kwadwo Nkansah Liwin Photo Credit: @officiallilwin, @charlesndawurum

Source: Instagram

Charles Awurum on how good Lilwin is

In a video circulated on social media, Charles Awurum told him no actor in Ghana better than Lilwin. He said working with Lilwin has been a wonderful experience, and seeing what he does on set, Lilwin is an outstanding actor and a great comedian.

"Acting with Lilwin is interesting; this is my first time working with him, and he is a very good actor and a great comedian. He is the best in Ghana, and I cannot see anyone better than him," he said.

Watch video below:

Ghanaians react to Charles Awurum

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Charles man igolo said:

Even the best in Ghana is not known by Nigerians, but Ghanaians generally know Nigeria's upcoming celeb

jay_jay59 said:

Very humble man

Eclipse said:

I love how he’s being real

user1873575542824 said:

God bless u more Lil win

Black Arabian said:

He didn’t even know Lilwin is an actor

lnyymorgan said:

Pain will end, tears will stop, and doors will open. Be patient and trust God.AMEN❤️IN Ghana, we only have gold, cocoa, timber and stonebwoy❤KOJO Nkansah

Ramsey Nouah praises Lil Win

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ramsey Nouah said Ghanaian actor Lil Win had been overfeeding him since he came to Ghana, putting him on 5kg of weight.

The actor, who is in Ghana to shoot a film with Lilwin, sang the praises of the Ghanaian entertainer, emphasising the warm hospitality he has received.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh