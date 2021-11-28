Isaac Quarcoo, owner of Ontime Entertainment, has expressed his dislike at the constant reportage about 'Ghanaians not supporting their artistes'

According to Quarcoo who is also a songwriter, the notion is negative and must not be entertained

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the young music executive has charged the media to lead the way for a positive change

Young Ghanaian record label boss and songwriter Isaac Quarcoo has shared his thoughts on the widely held notion that “Ghanaians do not support their artistes."

There has been a longstanding notion in the entertainment industry that Ghanaian musicians and other entertainers do not get the support they need to compete with others on the world stage.

This conversation often comes up when artistes from other African countries receive international awards or even notable collaborations.

But in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Quarcoo, the owner of Ontime Entertainment has suggested that is a negative narrative that should be discontinued.

According to him, the energy being used to focus on the negatives should rather be pushed towards projecting a positive agenda.

This agenda, he said, should be spearheaded by the media adding that even though the media has projected Ghanaian musicians to the world., there is still more to be done.

“Just like black people have over the years been told by the western media and entertainment industry how our culture is not okay and that we have to adapt to theirs to look extraordinary, we need to use that same medium to force a positive attitude on the average Ghanaian especially through the media."

Quarcoo explained that if the media were to push an agenda of Ghanaians supporting each other, it will be of such a positive on the industry.

"I will state categorically that our media has played a big role in placing a positive nature on other nationals especially Nigerians with the ‘Ghanaians don’t support each other’ narrative. Just imagine the impact of a million news items that are pushing ‘Ghanaians support Ghanaians’ agenda instead of otherwise, just imagine how awesome that will be,” he told YEN.com.gh.

For him, it is up to the media to shape the minds of Ghanaians and take them away from believing that we do not support our own.

“Like the bible says, ‘train up a child the way he should go’. Let’s all come together and train the hearts of Ghanaians to absorb positive content about our country and our culture. Sometimes when I see continuous news content on the Ghanaians not supporting each other narrative. I become sad because the same energy could have been used to do the exact opposite,” he said.

Touching on the musicians themselves, Quarcoo admonished that they (artistes) should not give credence to the negativity in their interviews.

“One thing the boggles my mind the most is when the same artistes and influencers who are hurt indirectly because of the ‘negative’ narrative pushed on Ghanaians also blindly help promote it by using it everywhere they have the chance to discuss how Ghanaians respond to their music or their craft. I am urging all our celebs to turn things around. we can’t continue trying to eat at the same place we excrete and expect everything to be fine. It’s a long shot but we can start it today and it will shock you how drastically we can turn things around tomorrow," he added.

