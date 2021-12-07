The video of a brilliant kid, Kayode, canvassing for votes to be able to win the seat of a head boy in his school has stirred reactions online

In his speech, Kayode creatively appealed to the emotions of his audience as he moved them with his words

The contestant told his peers and parents present that voting for him will be choosing change and innovation among several things

A smart kid, Kayode, has amazed many people in a video shared by @wanjohn1 on social media with his campaign speech for the role of a head boy in his school.

When Kayode greeted the proprietress and other staff members of the school by saying “I greet you not only a pleasant but a cordial good morning”, the whole crowd howled in praise.

The boy's public speaking won him the crowd. Photo source: @wanjohn1

Source: UGC

Powerful speech, amazing results

The boy who identified himself as a visionary and aspiring inventor was never disturbed by people’s scream of joy at his marvellous public speaking, he remained confident.

His speech is filled with powerful rhetorics that would move any crowd on a campaign ground. While positioning himself as a better fit for the contested role, the politician in the boy said:

“I don’t see me as better than you my friends. I just want to do the best I can for everyone, including listening to your ideas and carrying them out to the best of my ability.”

Let me be your voice

Kayode then went further to tell his peers that they have the chance to pick him to represent their voice as he is going to uphold the standards of the school. People listened to him with rapt attention.

The young politician added that he is contesting to pay back the many good things the school has done for him.

Towards the tail end of his speech, he used a popular maxim:

“I cannot make the day longer, but I can strive to make them better.”

He concluded by asking both parents and students to vote for innovation, transformation, progress (him). The crowd screamed more.

Watch the video here.

Netizens applaud boy

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Coach_Kpakps said:

"I think his mother or father who assisted in writing and preparing should also be commended as well."

@uncle_mulla joked:

"These elections are rigged, how does the electoral commission keep on applauding a candidates speech."

@AmaUwem1 said:

"Watch out for this dude oooo."

@WLatwif said:

"Signs of a future president or opposition."

