Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, took on a challenge when many of her TikTok fans criticised her poor dance moves in the first video of her dancing to Saworowa

Lil Win reacted to the video and laughed hard at her serious dance moves in the video

Many people reviewed her moves again and rated her highly in the comment section

The wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, Maame Serwaa, proved many of her TikTok fans wrong when they claimed she does not know how to dance.

Lil Win and his wife in photos. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and @ohemaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

Lil Win's wife displayed fire dance moves

Maame Serwaa made a new video dancing to Lil Win's Saworowa after many of her TikTok fans criticised her poor moves in the first one.

In the new TikTok video, she replied to a fan's comment as she whined her waist, went down low and made incredible legwork.

The Kumawood actor was impressed with her moves, so much so that he reacted to the video on TikTok and reshared it on his Instagram account.

Video of Lil Win reacting to his wife's dancing to his hit song Saworowa.

Fans react to video of Maame Serwaa displaying fire moves in video

Many people applauded Maame Serwaa and rated her dance moves highly after numerous criticisms about not putting enough effort into her moves.

Below are some comments:

doreenbremang said:

is not easy to marry a celebrity ooo. Madam relax don’t break ur leg

nyanebaa said:

She's dancing in her mind but the outcome

safars_trendzone said:

Have u seen Bill Gate dance before rich ppl don’t know how to dance la

designed_by_denora said:

Madam let’s accept our fate, me and you no sabi dance

richygolden87 said:

Your wife won the challenge ooo

its_she_arabah said:

Aww you laughing at wifey,

Video of Maame Serwaa displaying fire moves to Lil Win's Saworowa.

Lil Win hails wife as she dances to his new song Saworowa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, dancing and singing to Saworowa melted many hearts on social media.

She was dressed elegantly, wearing a black pair of trousers and a multicoloured t-shirt.

Many people gushed over her beauty, while others applauded her for being a supportive wife. Others, on the other hand, criticised her moves and advised her to take her dancing lessons seriously.

Source: YEN.com.gh