Spotify Wrapped list had only 3 Ghanaian acts in its list and four Nigerian acts in it

Sarkodie topped the chart as Ghana's most streamed act ahead of Drake and Nigeria's Burna Boy

King Promise completed the Top 10 as one of three Ghanaian artists listed in it

Multinational music streaming platform, Spotify Music has wrapped up its list of most-streamed artists in Ghana and Nigerian artists dominated the list with four spots and Ghanaian acts and American acts tying with 3 spots.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie topped the charts Ghana's most streamed act ahead of Drake and Nigeria's Burna Boy.

The other Ghanaian artists that made the list were Kwesi Authur and King promise who took the fourth and tenth positions respectively in the list.

Hot Hits Ghana — featuring tracks from Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, and Wendy Shay among others — also emerged as the most-streamed playlist in Ghana.

Although Nigerian artists were the most on the Ghanaian list, it would not be fair to say we do not support our own bearing in mind Sarkodie was the number one artist on the list.

Check out full-list

Sarkodie Drake Burna Boy Kwesi Arthur WizKid Joeboy DaVido Justin Bieber Kanye West King Promise

Rap, Afropop, Afro dancehall and Azontobeats were the genres that ruled as nightclubs revived and people got dancing shoes on In Ghana. Talking of rap music, Sarkodie got the most album plays with “No Pressure” — knocking WizKid’s “Made in Lagos” and Justin Bieber’s “Justice” down to second and third in the process.

King Promise Joins Wizkid to Brighten Up O2 Arena in London

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, is being saluted by netizens for his performance at the O2 Arena in London for the Made In Lagos Concert by Wizkid on Sunday, November 28, 2021. The Nigerian superstar, Wizkid performed the first of a three-night residency at the O2 Arena on Sunday in celebration of his critically acclaimed album, Made In Lagos.

King Promise who featured Wizkid in his “Tokyo” song also made an appearance on stage and delivered a flaming performance to thrill music lovers and fans of Wizkid who made it to the O2 Arena.

