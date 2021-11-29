Wizkid did Africa proud again filling out the O2 Arena for his Made in Lagos Concert

King Promise, Chris Brown and others were brought on stage by Wizkid

Ghanaians netizens have labelled this a proud Ghanaian moment as they share their excitements on social media

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, is being saluted by netizens for his performance at the 02 Arena in London for the Made In Lagos Concert by Wizkid on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

The Nigerian superstar, Wizkid performed the first of a three-night residency at the 02 Arena on Sunday in celebration of his critically acclaimed album Made In Lagos.

King Promise who featured Wizkid in his “Tokyo” song also made an appearance on stage and delivered a flaming performance to thrill music lovers and fans of Wizkid who made it to the O2 Arena.

Wizkid brings King Promise, Chris Brown.

Source: Twitter

He gave a shoutout to all Ghanaians at the Made In Ghana concert then proceeded to perform a couple of his mega tunes.

It was a proud moment for King Promise and Ghana as a whole with his blissful performance which had a multiracial crowd including white folks up on their feet in euphoria.

Watch Performance

Reactions

Many have taken to Twitter to react to this milestone by King Promise:

One Tweep @ghanayesu_tweeted:

King Promise is out there performing with Wizkid in London in front of 20k people but Shatta Wale will only perform in Nima with Medikal in front of 577 people . Levels

Another tweep with handle @__theSeyram tweeted:

I believe King Promise will sell the o2 arena soon, slow but steady

@pnorvinyo_17

King promise first Ghanaian to perform on wizkid Made in Lagos Tour at the o2 arena they wanted to be on davido ‘s show next year and brag, thank u promise

Stonebwoy Shuts down O2 Academy in UK for Anloga Junction Tour

Multiple award-winning dancehall act, Stonebwoy has kicked off his Anloga Junction Tour in UK at the O2 Academy, Islington and it was a total shutdown.

Stonebwoy sold out his first show on an excellent note with the 800 seater auditorium filled to the max as he exuberantly thrills patrons to his groundbreaking songs.

With an artist like Stonebwoy, we can always be assured of a hundred percent delivery in performances with his boundless energy and great control of the band.

