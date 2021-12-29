Serwaa Amihere has been the face of GH One TV for the past three years and she is leaving no stone unturned.

She is one the few TV presenters who have garnered massive followers on Instagram.

Serwaa Amihere has been dazzling her fans on Instagram with her stunning beauty.

Serwaa Amihere: 13 gorgeous photos of the TV star that took over IG in 2021

All the photos she has released on her official Instagram have attracted massive reactions.

Well, YEN.com.gh has put together 13 photos of Serwaa Amihere that dominated the headlines in 2021.

1. All smiles:

2. Glitters here:

3. Looking gorgeous in yellow:

4. Shinning queen:

5. African print mood:

6. Serwaa Amihere always beautiful:

7. Serwaa on the move:

8. Even in black she is shinning:

9. Flaunting looks in jeans:

10. So lovely:

12. All white:

13. So simple:

