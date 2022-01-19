Music producer Patrick Chordson Moore has started the year 2022 on a high note with the release of his album titled Kingdom Sound

Chordson Moore's album is a seven-track project with spirit-filled songs for made to cater to varying listening needs

Speaking with YEN.com.gh about his album, the singer, producer and composer prayed that his album will be a blessing to many

Ace music producer and composer Patrick Chordson Moore has released a new gospel album titled Kingdom Sound.

According to the singer, the Kingdom Sound album is a spirit-filled project which seeks to meet every listener at the point of need. It is also to help in shaping the lives of Christians for the better.

In a quick chat with YEN.com.gh, Chordson Moore explained that the songs on the album come in different varieties to serve different needs.

“The album is a loaded one and has tunes of prayer, worship, meditation, soaking amongst many others," he said.

Chordson Moore expressed hope that his album will be a blessing to all those who come across and listen to it.

"It is my prayer that every individual is blessed by this album," he reiterated.

Album details

The Kingdom Sound album is composed of seven top notch songs. They include Lead Me, Reign, Redeem, I Will Rise Up Again, I Came Out Strong, Loving Father, and Your Power Never Fails.

Released a few days ago, Kingdom Sound is available on the Apple Music store and other digital platforms.

Who is Choordson Moore

The singer has been on the music scene for a while and has experience across other areas of craft.

Apart from his vocal abilities, Chordson Moore is a music director, pianist, educator, producer, and composer in addition.

Congratulations to him.

