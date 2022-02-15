Ghanaian musician, KiDi, of Lynx Entertainment, has announced a collaboration with American rapper Tyga

KiDi made the jaw-dropping announcement yesterday, February 14th as a Valentine's day gift to fans and social media users

The announcement was made with a motion picture teaser which has garnered over a hundred thousand views on his Instagram alone in less than 24 hours

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known widely in the showbiz sphere as KiDi has announced the remix to his monster hit song, Touch it, featuring the American act, Tyga.

KiDi who is signed to Lynx Entertainment made the news public yesterday, February 14th, 2022, as a Valentine's day surprise to his fans and the nation as a whole.

The Touch It remix is set to be released on Wednesday, 16th February 2022, and was made known to the public after the artist shared the news on his social media platforms.

He posted a snippet of the tune in motion graphics with a photo of himself and the world superstar, Tyga, and captioned:

“KiDi x @Tyga 16th Feb Pre-save”

This comes not much of a surprise as the US rapper was spotted in a viral video sometime back singing along to KiDi's monster hit.

Touch it got lots of netizens joined in the dance challenge on social media platforms from different parts of the world as seen especially on TikTok.

KiDi's fans and internet users couldn't keep mute to such a big announcement as they all jumped under KiDi's Instagram post to react to the good news.

Social Media Reactions

@emmanuel_huge

"Touch it to the world"

@legit_alicia25

"Mad oooooo GH to the world guys ..let's support our own wai"

@ray_kymala

"Shut up and bend over"

@jeffrey.bonn.12

"about Godaammnn Tiiiiimmmmmeeee"

