Big Events Ghana, the organisers of the highly acclaimed Radio and Televison Personality (RTP) Awards, has birthed a new awards scheme, the Ghana Nigeria Music Awards (GNMAs)

The GNMAs is a festival and an awards scheme instituted in 2022 to reward hardworking and relentless acts from Ghana and Nigeria. It is also to enable music and musicians cross borders reaching out to different people and cultures.

Developed in partnership Universal Events Nigeria and Berks Concept USA, the GNMAs will be the first black event to be staged at the Fox Theater.

The first edition of the awards scheme is set to come off in the United States on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the world's famous and well renowned Fox Theater in Atlanta Georgia USA at 8pm.

Nominations have already been opened. The scheme is acts from Ghana and Nigeria who have been active in the YEAR UNDER REVIEW from June 2020 to December 2021.

The nomination period is opened for entries from 15th February to 15th March 2022. Acts/Artistes eligible would file for nominations via GNMAs official website. Acts could also be nominated by the schemes board after thorough monitoring and evaluation.

After the US edition, the GNMAs train will move to the United Kingdom for its edition which comes off in August 2022 with the whole Europe also experiencing the festival in October 2022.

