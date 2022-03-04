Shatta Wale and Michy's son, Majesty, recently attended his school's career day as a military officer

Sharing the photos on his Instagram page, Majesty claimed that he was the only man who could stop Russia in its war against Ukraine

The photos and caption from Majesty hs got some of his followers to share their thoughts in the comment section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Alexander Majesty, the son of Shatta Wale and his ex-fiance Michy, has stirred talk among his social media followers after releasing new photos.

The photos show Majesty dressed like a military man. He rocked the camouflage military uniform with a pair of long footwear for his school's career day.

Standing in front of the door to their living, he held a military cap in his hands while wearing a black wristwatch on his left arm.

Shatta Wale's son Majesty rocked military uniform on career day Photo source: Photo source: @hismajesty_majesty

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In the first of the three photos, Majesty was fixated on his watch as he seemed to be looking at what tie it was. In the second photo, Majesty raised his head to look into the camera before saluting the camera in the third.

While the military uniform looked good on him and was fascinating to watch, it was the caption to Majesty's photos that was even more intriguing.

In the caption, Majesty told his fans they were looking at the only man who can stop Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine. He further claimed to be loaded with ammunition.

"You’re looking at the only man who can defeat Russia General Alexander-Majesty I’m loaded with ammunitions. No mercy for the wicked ," his caption read.

Majesty's military photos stir reactions

From the hashtags under the caption, Majesty was dressed for career day in school. Many of his followers took to the comment section to react.

hope_emefa said:

"Majesty is so cute whaaaattt."

missmira100 said:

"Majesty love are u sure?❤️."

vera_sedinam said:

"The cutest general ever❤️."

jamorantjnr said:

"You're just as your fada@shattawalenima."

zicobility said:

"Majesty are you going to fight war in Ukraine!!!!"

Majesty calls out Mihy over bushy armpit

The photos of Majesty come after he recently embarrassed his mother with a new photo on social media.

Majesty and Michy recently visited the beach to have fun and he shared a photo flaunting his '6-packs' while calling out his mom for not shaving her armpit.

The caption to Majesty's photo caught his mother by surprise who responded with other followers also sharing their thoughts.

Shatta Wale shows love to Michy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Shatta Wale had shown love to Michy, during a performance at the Accra Technical University (ATU).

The Dancehall musician paused his performance in order to beg his teeming fans to support Michy's business and music.

He also described his ex-fiancee as a good woman in a video from his performance which has gone viral online.

Source: YEN.com.gh