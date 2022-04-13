The video of an old man singing Kwaku The Traveller in clear words has got people praising him online

While singing, he never missed a word as he kept a serious face with dark glasses on, looking at the camera

There were people who said the man probably made the video for his wife after he did a very bad thing

A relatively old man with spectacles has stirred massive reactions on social media as he sang Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller word for word.

In the video originally shared on Tik Tok, the account owner revealed that she found the clip on WhatsApp.

The man sang as people praised him online. Photo source: @blacksherif, TikTok/@nayawithay

He did well

During the man's rendition of the song, he kept a straight face as he pronounced the words clearly. Many people who watched the clip said they now know the lyrics to the song after watching his video.

Watch the video below:

People praised the man

At the time of writing this report, the clip has gathered tens of reactions on social media.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

kikionibata said:

"This man just made me know the lyrics. Thank you sir."

theambalifestyle said:

"Na Chelsea cause am. Consolation price."

opeyemi_vopel said:

"This one pass effort o, this one na A for excellence."

iam_odosa said:

"Papa is well updated asf, btw whose daddy is this??"

youaintfred said:

"he probably made the video for his wife dem don catch am."

blacrk_diamond said:

"50+ men switching it up!!!!"

setsail001 joked:

"He really did make mistakes when he was young."

nayabrian said:

"Awwww he nailed it . This song tho."

