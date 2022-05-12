Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed the reason why he has not yet collaborated with the fast-rising drill artiste, Black Sherif

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on GhOneTV, he shared a background story and disclosed that not liking Black Sherif's style of music is not the reason

Fans have commended Stonebwoy's response to what critics have been saying about him and Black Sherif

Dancehall Artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla better known as Stonebwoy has disclosed the reason why there hasn't been a collab with fast-rising drill artiste, Black Sherif.

Critics have criticised the dancehall artiste for not liking black Sherif's style of music, hence the reason why there hasn't been any collab.

Stonebwoy and Black Sherif. Photo Source: @stonebwoy @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

However, Stonebwoy disclosed that he did reach out to Black Sherif's team but his team wasn't forthcoming.

Was it 'Second Sermon' or 'First Sermon', I was in New York with a few Jamaican friends who wanted to do a collaboration, to feature him on a song. That was where I got the opportunity to link up and tell him about it, and really didn't hear anything from that end. But I'm good.

He debunked rumours about disliking Black Sherif's style of music. Speaking in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on GhOne TV, he said:

I leave that to the critics. I'm not a critic. I'm a musician, I'm an artist, I'm a fellow creative person. So I leave it to the critics to enjoy their opinions.

He urged critics to criticise constructively, since their words have the potential in marring one's growing career. He added:

All I care about is for them to actually make constructive criticisms. Few of them who just say things from personal observations and personal feelings also add to destroying a growing career.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's reply on Black Sherif collab

With his one way criticism people are talking about, I think that his style is cool for the time being. Because, this is how he's entering the industry and there is no reason why he should rush to into other areas. He would have to make and get his style printed and mastered before moving into other styles. This criticism is too quick to come but I think it's because of how fast he's moving or rising

Wise and intelligent guy @stonebwoy I like how he answers tricky interview questions without stepping on toes.

Stonebwoy wins VGMA23 Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award six time in a row

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has for the sixth time swept away the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Stonebwoy’s return to the show after two years was a big win for him after bagging three awards that night. The awards were; Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award, Music for Good, and Vodafone Green Awards.

The 'Therapy' hitmaker also performed some of his biggest hits, including; Everlasting, Baafira, 1Gad, Putuu and others.

After the 2019 edition of the VGMAs, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned indefinitely from participating in the VGMAs after an altercation between them marred the event.

The rivals, who are now friends were also stripped off the awards they won on the night and were asked to return their plaques they had been given. Since their altercation caused fear and panic therefore causing many people to flee the venue, led to the failure of the organisers to announce the Artiste of the Year award, in which both were nominees.

Source: YEN.com.gh