American rapper Kendrick Lamar has been rumored to be in Ghana in the past few days as pictures of him in the country surfaced online

There were speculations by netizens for hours but new photos that surfaced online showed that he was indeed in the country

The co-founder of Twitter saw the photos of Kendrick Lamar in Ghana and acknowledged the country. Netizens were excited by the cosign

Famous and well-respected American rapper, Kendrick Lamar, has been on hiatus for years and hasn't released an album since his last project in 2016.

He announced that he would be releasing an album this month and there has been excitement in anticipation for his come back around the globe.

Photo: Kendrick Lamar performing, Kendrick Lamar in Ghana, Source: Tim Mosenfelder, NFR podcast

A day to the release of his album, pictures of the rapper allegedly in Ghana surfaced, and there were heated discussions among fans about whether the rumor was true or not. Subsequently, more pictures of him supposedly in the country surfaced on the day of his album release.

NFR podcast, a popular American youtube channel posted photos of Kendrick in Ghana. The photos were spotted by no other than Jack, the Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, who quoted the post and acknowledged Ghana.

See his tweet below:

Ghanaians React To Twitter Co-founder's Cosign

An excited NateOcee said:

Gradually everyone is noticing Ghana is the heart of Africa.I hope he drops gems here before he leaves

LilJoejoe10 Made a funny comment as he said:

We get him here, Americans should keep their expectations high cos Kendrick is not coming back any time soon

uildafricanow Was very happy with jack's cosign and said:

Accra, Ghana has had the hottest PR of any city/country in Africa for the past 3 years. It ain't stopping either

CANY0UBE also said:

thank you jack

