Staunch Shatta Wale Fan Says She Is Willing To Die For Him, Expresses Love For Him In Video
- Jennifer, A Methodist University student, talked about her admiration for dancehall musician Shatta Wale in an interview
- In the video, she said she would die for him and that if she were to meet him, she would hug and even end up kissing him
- The video got many people admiring her passion for him
Jennifer, a die hard fan of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, expressed her affection for him in an interview with What's Down TV.
Staunch Shatta Wale fan expressed love for him
In the video which Shatta Wale reshared on his Instagram page, Jennifer said that the dancehall musician was her celebrity crush.
Sharing why she admires him, she said that she admires how he stands up for the youth and speaks the truth, adding that she loves him a lot.
She said that if she were to meet the Real Life hitmaker at that very moment, she would tell him how much she loved him and that she was his number one fan.
"I am willing to die for him. If he sees me, he will be willing to die fro me, I am hundred percent sure," Jennifer said.
At the end of the video, she shared a message to the On God hitmaker, encouraging him to come and look for her at Methodist University where she schools.
She said she would be overwhelmed with emotions when she sees him such that she might end up kissing him after hugging him.
"I am dying to see you. I beg you okay. Shatta, I am your number one fan. I want to see you so bad," she said in the video.
Shatta Wale reacted to the video
Reacting to the video, Shatta Wale wrote:
Kudos #Whatsdowntv Love u too jenifer
Below is a video of a die-hard Shatta Wale fan speaking highly of him in an interview.
Reactions to the video
Below are reactions to the video:
amabrown80 said:
This girl is taking my crush from me
mygod_mygod_ said:
This one na your wife from heaven ooosee love bro
americaan_ypee said:
Obaa biaa p3 sika nti definitely She go choose Shatta wale over everyone in the industry
santasia_1 said:
my idol shatta wale is now washed ngl
iamkhadijatukorley said:
EeeeeeeeKiss him as in how naw Maali will beat uPaah Paah Paaah
“He’s King”: Shatta Wale thrills fans at 2023 African Games opening ceremony
YEN.com.gh reported that musician Shatta Wale made history with his vibrant performances at the 13th African Games opening ceremony.
It is the first time the spectacular sports games are being hosted in Ghana from March 8-23, 2024.
The dancehall star thrilled fans and thousands globally with his popular songs, and the videos have delighted fans online.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh