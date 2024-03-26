Jennifer, A Methodist University student, talked about her admiration for dancehall musician Shatta Wale in an interview

In the video, she said she would die for him and that if she were to meet him, she would hug and even end up kissing him

The video got many people admiring her passion for him

Jennifer, a die hard fan of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, expressed her affection for him in an interview with What's Down TV.

Staunch Shatta Wale fan expressed love for him

In the video which Shatta Wale reshared on his Instagram page, Jennifer said that the dancehall musician was her celebrity crush.

Sharing why she admires him, she said that she admires how he stands up for the youth and speaks the truth, adding that she loves him a lot.

She said that if she were to meet the Real Life hitmaker at that very moment, she would tell him how much she loved him and that she was his number one fan.

"I am willing to die for him. If he sees me, he will be willing to die fro me, I am hundred percent sure," Jennifer said.

At the end of the video, she shared a message to the On God hitmaker, encouraging him to come and look for her at Methodist University where she schools.

She said she would be overwhelmed with emotions when she sees him such that she might end up kissing him after hugging him.

"I am dying to see you. I beg you okay. Shatta, I am your number one fan. I want to see you so bad," she said in the video.

Shatta Wale reacted to the video

Reacting to the video, Shatta Wale wrote:

Kudos #Whatsdowntv Love u too jenifer

Below is a video of a die-hard Shatta Wale fan speaking highly of him in an interview.

Reactions to the video

Below are reactions to the video:

amabrown80 said:

This girl is taking my crush from me

mygod_mygod_ said:

This one na your wife from heaven ooosee love bro

americaan_ypee said:

Obaa biaa p3 sika nti definitely She go choose Shatta wale over everyone in the industry

santasia_1 said:

my idol shatta wale is now washed ngl

iamkhadijatukorley said:

EeeeeeeeKiss him as in how naw Maali will beat uPaah Paah Paaah

