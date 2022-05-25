Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif has cautioned his fans to desist from comparing him to ace musicians Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and the likes

According to him, it is disrespectful to compare him with these artistes who have been in the industry longer than he has

Achieving fame in the shortest time, the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker advised his fans not to put him in a category

In an interview with Ghanaweb on Talkertainment show, Black Sherif disclosed to the host, Elsie Lamar, that it is not right to compare him to the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and others.

"That's being disrespectful and there's no need for it. People that really love me don't do that. All those things are for retweets, likes and reactions. I don't believe in such things"

This comes at the back of fans being of the view that the 'Second Sermon' crooner has achieved an outstanding record in the shortest time in his musical journey.

Some fans also believe that as compared to other A-list artistes, he has been able to stay consistent even after retaining dominance in the music industry in a short time.

However, with fans bestowing titles on him, Black Sherif is of the view that his fans shouldn't put him in a box in terms of categories.

"I don't believe in categories. I don't know why but I don't believe in categorizing artistes. Everyone is unique in his own way. These are things we create in our head."

Black Sherif Discloses That He Didn't Make It Past The Auditions For MTN Hitmaker And TV3 Mentor

Budding Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has highlighted the struggles he had while trying to gain prominence in the Ghanaian music industry.

Debunking these assertions in an interview on Upside Down on CitiTV, he shared the story of how he started writing songs at the age of 16 and how he auditioned for various contest but didn't sail through.

