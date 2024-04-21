Ghanaian singer S3fa captured attention with her electrifying stage vocals and stagecraft at the 2024 Guinness Accravaganza

The singer ignited a frenzy among the crowd when she reportedly invited a fan to perform with her on stage

S3fa's thrilling performance didn't end as a video capturing the unforgettable moment has emerged on social media

Ghanaian songstress S3fa sent the crowd into a frenzy at the 2024 Guinness Accravaganza when she allowed a fan to grind her on stage.

A video of the singer and the fan delighting the crowd with their stage performance emerged on Instagram.

In the steamy video, S3fa lit up the stage with her charming presence, bending her body for the eager fan's movements. The crowd erupted with intensity as she perfectly mixed her powerful voice with her performance.

S3fa commanded the stage with her presence as she captivated the audience. However, her move with the fan on stage stole the spotlight at the event, grabbing the attention of netizens as well.

The singer etched her presence and music experience through her show-stopping stagecraft and vocal prowess.

This is not the singer's first performance with a fan on stage. YEN.com.gh reported that S3fa thrilled her audience at the Asafotufiam Musical Concert in Ada.

The musician invited an energy-filled young fan to perform with her while she was on stage. The young man was delighted as he ran onto the stage to have a good time with the singer.

Watch the video of S3fa's recent performance below:

S3fa escapes Alhaji on stage

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that singer Sefadzi Abena Amesu, known professionally as S3fa, looked frightened when an unknown man sneaked up on her while performing on stage.

Videos featuring S3fa running from the man called Alhaji were shared on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media.

The beautiful singer and talented performer, adored by her fans, was unaware of the excited man approaching her with his arms open and ready to dance with her from behind. She quickly turned away in fright and stopped singing.

