Indonesians Do Dancegod Lloyd's Dance Challenge To King Promise's Paris In Video
- An Indonesian family made the viral dance moves to Ghanaian musician King Pormise's Paris, which Ghanaian dancer Dancegos Lloyd curated
- The family were captured gathered together at one side of the table as they danced with joy
- The video melted the hearts of many people, while others hailed Dancegod Lloyd for having an impact around the world
An Indonesian family did the dance challenge for Ghanaian musician King Promise's recently released song Paris, a dance curated by Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd.
An Indonesian family do the Paris challenge
Dancegod Lloyd took to his verified Instagram page to share a video shared on social media by an Indonesian family doing the Paris challenge.
In the video, the family were gathered at one side of the long dining table as they made the dance moves.
They danced joyfully, and the little kids and the baby were not left out in the challenge as the adults guided them.
Below is a video of an Indonesian family doing the Paris challenge curated by Dancegod Lloyd.
Reactions to the video of the Indonesian family doing the Paris challenge
Fans of Dancegod Lloyd from around the world took to the comment section to share how much they love his dance challenges to various songs.
Below are the lovely comments from fans after watching the dance video from the Indonesian family:
kuami_legend25 said:
This is absolutely the best video I have come across today
kojo_maris said:
Why is the camera man dancing
norrisworks said:
If it's from God you can't stop it
del_phinarh said:
King promise is big in Indonesia
blaise_gram101 said:
We also made your dance challenge all way from Uzbekistan @dancegodlloyd
stallion_segbefia said:
@dancegodlloyd it’s called the Midas touch. Nothing less of Gods grace
skebeemayan_ said:
@dancegodlloyd the baby on the woman's lap ❤️
Dancegod Lloyd celebrated as he became the first Ghanaian dancer to get verified on TikTok
YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd, in a post, celebrated getting verified on the social media app TikTok, making him the first Ghanaian dancer to get verified.
In a post on his X page, the dancer shared a screenshot of his TikTok page, flaunting his new blue check mark.
In the post's comments section, followers and fans of the dancer celebrated the milestone with him.
Source: YEN.com.gh