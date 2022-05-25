Ace Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel has condemned infidelity in marriages and the acquiring of side chicks

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, he disclosed that regardless of the roles he plays in movies, he has never cheated on his wife

He emphasised that he would not follow in the footsteps of some of his colleagues in the industry, citing Yul Edochie as an example

Cheating in marriage and relationships in general has become common in recent times with social media and smart phones exposing culprits.

In the past, women who got involved in intimate relationships with married men were seen as homewreckers or husband snatchers. In this era, they are called side chicks.

These practices have become common with people of celebrity status, as well as those in power.

However, Ghanaian Actor, Majid Michel condemned the act and claimed that he will never commit adultery nor have a side chick.

In an interview with Kantanka TV, he noted that even though he is known for playing 'bad boy' roles in movies, he has never cheated on his wife before.

He shared that he has no intention of having more than one wife. He jokingly cited Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie who was in the news recently for having another child with another woman outside his marriage.

"Though we were 10 in the family, i don't want different mothers. I love only one."

Majid Michel Advises Sarkodie, Other Music Stars To Use Their Songs To Shape The Minds Of Youth

Ace actor Majid Michel has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaian musicians to tailor their songs to shape the country's youth into great leaders. Majid made the appeal during an interview with YEN.com.gh on Twitter Spaces on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The actor was interacting with Sarkodie who had joined the interview when he made the appeal.

Explaining his point, the actor stated that even though there was nothing wrong with musicians reflecting on their experiences, it is important for them to project a new reality.

"You may not be the reason young people are fighting each other. You may not be the reason why children are dropping out of school but your music influences the behaviour of people who listen to it.

"You didn't create violence but you can motivate more violence, adverstise violence, glamourize violence and other vices in your music," he said. He stated that most Ghanaian artistes only reflect their experiences without projecting new realities even though the latter forms part of their core responsibilities

He stated that most Ghanaian artistes only reflect their experiences without projecting new realities even though the latter forms part of their core responsibilities.

Going further, Majid noted that artistes must rise above the rhythm and rhymes in their music and focus on the content [message] because it is the message which is going to influence the minds of the youth.

