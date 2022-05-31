Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has taken a u-turn on her belief about women who enhance their beauty

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 'Tetelesta' hitmaker shared that such people are no longer sinners as she perceived them to be

She admitted to being at fault for instilling such doctrines in her followers and that she is on a quest to correct that mistake

Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has taken a u-turn on her previous opinion against women who wear makeup, wigs, body enhancement and procedures to enhance their beauty.

Making the revelation on UTV's United Showbiz show, she has unfortunately led some people astray in Christendom with the doctrines she embedded in their minds.

She stated that she is on a quest to change that narrative, upon realising that women who enhance their beauty are not of the world as she stereotyped them to be.

"It is about growth in Christ Jesus. We condemned makeup and other things we thought as worldly but now we have seen the light and realized that being Godly is more about your deeds and not about your looks."

She stated that she does not understand why Ghanaians are trolling her for her sudden change in lifestyle. She clarified that this sudden change does not stop her from being committed to the work of the Almighty God.

“When you are not matured in the work of God, you may think anything that people do is a sin because God has not opened your eyes to see what is good or bad."

She reiterated that she does her duties as a Christian even with the new change in fashion and looks.

“My new taste for good dresses has not stopped me from serving my maker and I’m still winning souls for God just that people don’t understand me because they are not matured in Christianity.”

