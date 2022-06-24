Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo has showered praises on the music craft of Ghanaian singer, Gyakie

She took to her official verified Twitter handle to share how much she loved Gyakie's songs and how they are always on repeat

Many people have shared in her views as some thronged into the comments to also share their love for Gyakie

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo has hailed the craft of Ghanaian singer, Jackline Acheampong who is known in showbiz as Gyakie.

Gyakie and Efia Odo. Photo Source: @gyakie @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo stated that she could listen to Gyakie's song over and over without getting tired or bored, and that she is obsessed with the 'Forever' hitmaker.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle, she expressed her love for Gyakie saying,

Gyakie’s songs are always Addictive. I literally listen to all her songs from start to finish and always on repeat. She’s something else

Some reactions on social media

@faisal_sallama said:

She should keep da burning ✌️

@xo_ProdUX_xo commented:

A fact @Gyakie_ is in a lane of her own

@analice_bernice commented:

Honestly Gyakie is so good. Love her songs too

@Real_Nanaqwame said:

That's the same thing happing to me...thought I was alone on this

@judious commented saying:

Swears! She’s an amazing artiste… her new track Something has been doing wonders to me since she dropped it

@lilypokuah said:

sis be having us in our feels

This is trueee.She has such a wonderful voice.

Source: YEN.com.gh