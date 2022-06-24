Popular Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Gyakie, has released the video to the all-time banger, 'Something' on her official YouTube channel

The video which was directed by Ghana's very own Andy Madjitey sees a mixture of beautiful colours coming together to give a warm effect to the video

'Something' is the first song Gyakie has released this year since she went on a hiatus and she dropped the audio in June 2022

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Gyakie, has released the visuals to the audio of her much-anticipated banger, 'Something'.

'Something' which is Gyakie's first song for the year has eye-popping visuals that are pleasing to the eye and align with the beautiful tune of the song.

Gyakie. Photo Source: @gyakie

The video was released at 5 pm on June 23, 2022, on the official YouTube channel of Gyakie. The video was directed by Andy Madjitey and it shows a phenomenal mixture of colour and undertones as well as effects in the video. It was executively produced by Electromirror.

There were a number of scenes in the video to manifest Gyakie's style and elegance. From the couch scene to the party on the train, as well as the bedroom scene.

The couch scene was beautifully decorated with an all-white effect. In that scene, Gyakie spent some quality time with her lover as they wrapped themselves in others' arms.

The party on the train saw Gyakie have fun with her fellow female friends as they danced and had a good time on the train.

The bedroom scene had the theme of a ladies' slumber party where the ladies played dress up and played with makeup tools.

Many Netizens Share Their Reviews On The Video

Mr clurk the Youtuber

Have watched it more than 6 times nice song and nice video too, I love you Gyakie ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Akosuah's Tasty Recipe

Everything on point. Video quality. Decent outfits. Tune is on point✌️. Keep it girl

Joshua Amoako

This is beautiful. Gyakie doing this music thing right from the release of the audio to the video. Nothing to wait for. Great visuals. Shoutouts to the director of this video. ✌️ Simple and fascinating to watch.

Evelyn Brefoh

I can't stop watching the video. Another masterpiece. Great vocal

CYRILL

The Song Bird coming through with great visuals!! The only one who catches the attention of many through her soothing undiluted voice. Birmin love u

Gyakie Shows Off Epic Dance Moves In New Video, Fans Praise Her

Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie has shown off massive dance moves in a new video which has surfaced online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Gyakie's official social media pages, she is seen joining in a dance routine for her much anticipated song, 'Something'.

The dance routine was put together by popular dance group, Dancing With Purpose (DWP), spearheaded by Dancegodlloyd.

According to the 'Forever' hitmaker, the song is the first song she is set to release this year and the first song after nine months of releasing her previous project.

